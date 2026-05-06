Meijer Opens New Supercenter in Brownsburg

Retailer's 44th store in Indiana offers unbeatable value and convenient, one-stop shopping

BROWNSBURG, Ind., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer opened a new 159,000-square-foot supercenter in Indiana today, bringing value and one-stop shopping to customers in Brownsburg. The new store is located at 9202 E. 56th Street in Brownsburg and will be the retailer's 44th store in the state.

Meijer opened a new 159,000-square-foot supercenter in Indiana today, bringing value and one-stop shopping to customers in Brownsburg.

Known for its fresh grocery selection and unbeatable value, Meijer offers an expansive farm-fresh produce section as well as an extensive deli and meat department and a full array of specialty, national brand and Meijer-branded grocery items. The new Meijer supercenter also features a full-service pharmacy as well as general merchandise, including baby and pet departments, apparel, beauty care, a floral department, and an outdoor garden center.

"As a family company that's been serving Midwest customers for more than 90 years, we are honored to be able to continue bringing value and convenience to more customers in Indiana," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "We understand that value is more important now than ever before, and we remain dedicated to ensuring Meijer customers are getting the best prices on quality items in one easy stop."

The new supercenter offers time-saving digital shopping solutions, including Shop & Scan, which lets shoppers scan barcodes via the Meijer mobile app and bag their items as they shop to make checkout even more expedient. The store also features deep discounts on surplus food via the Flashfood app, convenient shopping through Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup services, and mPerks rewards to help customers earn on every dollar spent.

The Brownsburg store will offer Meijer customers' favorite brands, including Frederik's by Meijer and True Goodness. These exclusive labels offer store brand value combined with high-quality product offerings unique to the retailer. Frederik's by Meijer, the retailer's premium brand, delivers authentic and innovative flavors in the spirit of its namesake, Fred Meijer, across dozens of product lines. True Goodness offers consciously crafted products free from more than 100 ingredients, making everyday choices healthier and more accessible.

Meijer has been a part of Indiana communities since 1994. The retailer employs more than 13,000 team members statewide at stores and its distribution and manufacturing facilities in Middlebury.

Meijer Store Director Rebecca Miller and her team welcomed customers into the store with a round of applause when the doors opened at 6 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting event. Over the past week, Meijer demonstrated its support of the community by making $30,000 in donations to three local organizations, which received checks for $10,000 each during the store's opening week: Brownsburg Education Foundation, Messiah Lutheran Church Food Pantry and Family Promise of Hendricks County.

"Our new store team is already working hard to be a strong community partner and a good neighbor," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We are confident this new store will create an impact that customers in Brownsburg will truly appreciate."

Meijer donates at least 6 percent of its net profit to Midwest communities annually, and each of its stores works with local food banks and pantries to help fight hunger. Since 2008, the retailer's Simply Give program has generated more than $100 million for its food pantry partners throughout the Midwest. The Brownsburg store's first Simply Give partner is Messiah Lutheran Church Food Pantry.

Continuing the retailer's ongoing efforts to ensure accessibility for all customers, the store features new, larger, height-adjustable changing tables in the family restrooms to provide added convenience and dignity for customers with disabilities and their caregivers. As in all Meijer stores, the new supercenter also offers free access to Aira, an app-based service that provides live navigation assistance to blind and low-vision customers using the camera on their smartphones.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer