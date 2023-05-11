Meijer Opens New Supercenter in Elkhart Today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer opened a new supercenter in Northern Indiana today, bringing its state-of-the-art retail experience, featuring multiple ways to shop, to customers in Elkhart. The 159,000-square-foot store at 2500 Cassopolis St., brings a one-stop shopping experience to Elkhart-area customers.

Meijer team members cut the ribbon at the new Elkhart Meijer store.

"This new store reinforces our ongoing commitment to serving the needs of local families, who are looking for more value and convenience," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "We are honored by the warm welcome and will be a strong community partner while providing the best shopping experience to customers in the Elkhart area."

The new store features convenient digital shopping solutions, including Shop & Scan, which allows shoppers to scan barcodes via a mobile app and bag their items as they shop to make checkout convenient. The store also features deep discounts on surplus food via the Flashfood app, expanded areas to manage orders for Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup services, as well as mPerks rewards to help customers earn on every dollar spent.

Known for grocery options like more than 600 varieties of farm-fresh produce, 150 USDA-certified organic items, and a deli and meat department, the new Meijer store also offers a pharmacy and general merchandise items. The store features expansive baby and pet departments, apparel, beauty care and a floral department offering more than 45 varieties of fresh cut flower bunches, giving customers the flexibility to build their own bouquets and arrangements.

Continuing the retailer's ongoing efforts to ensure accessibility for all customers, the store also features new larger, height-adjustable changing tables in the family restrooms for the added convenience and dignity of customers with disabilities and their caregivers. As in all Meijer stores, the Elkhart store also offers free access to Aira, an app-based service that provides live navigation assistance to blind and low-vision customers using the camera of their smartphones.

Prior to opening its doors, Meijer demonstrated its support of the community last week by making $30,000 in donations to three local organizations. Meijer donated $15,000 to the Elkhart Education Foundation to sponsor the school store, which provides necessary school supplies free of charge to students and teachers in the district. In addition, the retailer donated $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Elkhart County to support one-to-one mentoring relationships between youth and adults, and $5,000 to Faith Mission of Michiana, which provides more than 200,000 meals annually for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Meijer donates more than 6 percent of its net profit to charitable organizations annually, and each of its stores works with local food banks and pantries to help fight hunger. Since 2008, the retailer's Simply Give program has generated more than $80 million for its food pantry partners throughout the Midwest.

"Meijer truly invests in the communities we serve, and we're excited to be joining the Elkhart community," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our team members have worked diligently to prepare this new store, and we're all looking forward to providing a one-stop shopping experience focused on value and convenience to these customers."

Meijer has invested heavily in Indiana since opening its first store in 1994. The Elkhart store is the retailer's 42nd store in the state, in addition to its manufacturing facility in Middlebury. Meijer employs more than 10,000 team members statewide.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer