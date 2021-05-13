Meijer Opens New Supercenters in Ohio and Indiana

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer opened three new supercenters across the Midwest, Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes announced today.

Located in Seven Hills and Boardman, Ohio, and Westfield, Indiana, the 155,000-square-foot stores offer a state-of-the-art shopping experience, providing customers multiple ways to shop in a specialty store environment.

"These new stores reinforce our ongoing commitment to serving the needs of communities at a time when everyone is looking for a one-stop shopping experience," Keyes said. "We look forward to providing a customer-focused store that offers fresh options and innovation to help reshape how customers shop for the groceries and items they need while keeping their families safe."

Keyes said that various digital shopping solutions Meijer has developed will be equally popular at the new stores as they have been across the Midwest over the past 12 months. Customer usage of Shop & Scan, which allows shoppers to scan barcodes via a mobile app and bag their items as they shop, has made checkout easier. The Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup services have also helped encourage social distancing in communities across the Midwest.

Known for grocery options like more than 600 varieties of farm-fresh produce, 150 USD-certified organic items, and a full-service meat department, new Meijer stores also offer a pharmacy and general merchandise items more often found in specialty stores. That includes everything from women's apparel – with on-trend styles in every size, on the same rack, at the same price – to beauty care, an expansive baby department and a pet department that offers 200 pet toys, 500 varieties of treats for dogs and cats and premium foods.

The new stores are currently operating under adjusted hours and maintaining coronavirus safety measures. Inside stores, safety decals are visible on the floor where customers typically gather, and protective plexiglass shields are at every checkout station. To help ensure the continued health and safety of its team members and customers, Meijer continues to require face coverings be worn by anyone entering a Meijer store or Meijer Express station at all locations except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one.

Prior to opening its doors, each of the stores demonstrated support in their respective communities by making a total of more than $25,000 in donations to local organizations. The Boardman store made donations to Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, the Youngstown Chapter of Inspiring Minds and the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank. The Seven Hills location made donations to the Cleveland American Veterans Association, All Faiths Food Pantry and the City of Seven Hills. The new store in Westfield made donations to the YMCA of Westfield, the Westfield Education Foundation and Westfield Youth Sports of Indiana.

Meijer donates more than 6 percent of its net profit to charitable organizations annually, and each of its stores work with local food banks and pantries to help fight hunger. Since 2008, the retailer's Simply Give program has generated more than $62 million for its food pantry partners throughout the Midwest.

"Throughout the past few months, our Meijer team members have worked diligently to prepare these new stores amid unprecedented challenges, and for that we are all proud and inspired," Keyes said. "We are looking forward to providing the important items our customers need in the cleanest shopping environment as we work together in the new communities that have welcomed us."

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 255 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer

Related Links

www.meijer.com

