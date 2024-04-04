Meijer Partners with Intimate Apparel Brand AnaOno to Bring Stylish and Comfortable Mastectomy Bras to its Tranquil & True Line

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer customers across the Midwest can now find a new option in the intimates section: AnaOno x Tranquil & True, a collaboration between the leading mastectomy bra brand and the Meijer intimate apparel label. The collection features chest-inclusive bras specially designed for individuals who've undergone mastectomy, lumpectomy, reconstruction, or other breast surgeries.

Meijer customers across the Midwest can now find a new option in the intimates section: AnaOno x Tranquil & True, a collaboration between the leading mastectomy bra brand and the Meijer intimate apparel label.

AnaOno was founded in 2014 by Dana Donofree, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at 27. Following bilateral mastectomies, breast reconstruction, and chemotherapy, Donofree struggled to find bras that fit her post-surgery body. As a recent graduate from Savannah College of Art & Design, she decided to combine her lifelong passion for style with her newfound mission of advocating for women's health to create her own line of comfortable, stylish, and supportive bras for individuals of all shapes and sizes. AnaOno has since become a pioneer in the industry, partnering with everyone from influential celebrity stylists to healthcare providers to reduce the stigma around conversations about breast cancer.

Originally from the Dayton, Ohio, area, Donofree grew up shopping at Meijer stores with her family. In 2022, she met Annette Repasch, Meijer Group Vice President of Softlines, at a Women in Retail Leadership conference. They hit it off, bonding over their lived experiences as breast cancer survivors and shared missions to ensure women feel beautiful through inclusive sizes and styles. This partnership marks the first retail collaboration for both AnaOno and Tranquil & True and is a demonstration of how Meijer extends its culture of inclusivity and belonging to its customers and communities.

"By pairing our Tranquil & True brand with this truly amazing women-owned business, we hope to make a difference in the lives of our customers who have undergone chest surgery or are battling breast cancer and inspire them to feel supported, confident, and empowered," Repasch said. "Our goal is to provide a shopping experience where they can find everything they need for their families, including themselves."

The AnaOno x Tranquil & True collection includes two styles of bras: the Front Closure Bra, a post-surgery recovery bra designed to secure bandages and surgical dressings in place while giving the chest a gentle, comforting hug. The Front Closure Bra is comfortable and practical, featuring a unique combination of softness, adjustability, and style, and was voted "Best Post-Mastectomy Bra" by InStyle Magazine. The Full Coverage Bra provides comfort and support through the healing process with a stylish, wire-free design, including elastic encased in soft, cooling, anti-microbial material designed to bring an added layer of comfort to healing.

"I'm so honored and humbled to be a part of this evolving and important conversation around breast cancer, helping bring it out into the open instead of hiding it behind closed doors," Donofree said. "Our ultimate goal is to make mastectomy garments accessible to all women who need them, no matter where they live or shop, and this partnership with Meijer gives incredible access to our garments in stores across the Midwest."

Following skin cancer, breast cancer is the leading cancer among women overall and is particularly prevalent among Hispanic women, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The models pictured in the Meijer launch campaign are mainly breast cancer survivors from the Midwest, ranging in age from their 20s to 50s, representing the diversity of women affected by the disease.

The AnaOno x Tranquil & True line is now available in more than 175 Meijer stores across six states.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com .

SOURCE Meijer