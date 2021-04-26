Meijer Pharmacies Have Administered more than One Million COVID-19 Vaccines; Limited Walk-Up Vaccines Now Available at Every Meijer Pharmacy

"The one million vaccine milestone is a tremendous achievement by our incredibly hard-working pharmacy teams," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "When the vaccine rollout began, we were focused on moving as quickly as possible to keep our communities safe. Achieving this number in just over three months is a true demonstration of the focus and tenacity of the Meijer team members involved in this important initiative."

Meijer began the rollout of its vaccine clinics in mid-January, after being named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in the State of Michigan. Since then, the retailer has conducted thousands of in-store vaccine clinics, as well as community-based off-site clinics, throughout all six states in its Midwest footprint.

As COVID-19 vaccine supplies have increased, Meijer is now launching a walk-up vaccine program at all its stores using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. Every Meijer store will have a minimum of 100 doses per week for customers to get the vaccine at their convenience. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

"I'm very pleased we are now entering into this phase of the vaccine initiative," said Jason Beauch, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy. "Our teams have worked so hard to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time. The ability to offer the vaccines on a walk-up basis at every Meijer store demonstrates we are getting closer to ensuring everyone has the ability to get vaccinated."

While limited vaccines will be available on a walk-up basis at all Meijer stores, people interested in getting the vaccine can still register to get an appointment by simply texting COVID to the number 75049. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.

