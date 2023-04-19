Meijer Pharmacies Prepare to Collect Unwanted Medications During National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Retailer's program has collected 120 tons of unused or expired medications since February 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22, Meijer pharmacists are preparing for an influx of customers to come in and dispose of their unused and expired medications.

The retailer is encouraging its customers to take advantage of the program that collected 3 tons of medications during the spring 2022 event.

"Although spring cleaning is top of mind right now for many people, it's easy to forget about clearing out medicine cabinets. The Meijer Drug Take Back Program helps our customers remove the risk of an unforeseen medication accident and helps keep medications out of our waterways and environment, by providing a secure place to dispose of them," said Jackie Morse, Vice President of Meijer Pharmacy. "It adds a convenience to one-stop shopping and is a great way to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications."

Meijer began its program in February 2019 and has since collected more than 120 tons of unneeded medications in easily identifiable kiosks near each of its pharmacies. Customers can access the kiosks year-round for disposal of items like opioids, controlled substances and over-the-counter medications at Meijer stores during normal pharmacy hours. Customers can ask for help if needed, but the kiosks are positioned near the pharmacies so they can simply come in and drop the medications off, no questions asked.

Items that are not accepted as part of the program include needles or other sharps, inhalers, mercury thermometers, medications that contain iodine and illicit drugs.

Once the medications are dropped into the kiosks, Meijer pharmacists follow procedures to properly document, transport and dispose of medications on a regular basis. The Meijer Drug Take Back Program complies with the rules and safety guidelines established by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and HIPAA privacy laws.

To find a Meijer Pharmacy, go to Meijer.com/Pharmacy.

