Meijer Pharmacists Prepared for Customers' Fall Vaccination Needs

Retailer adds new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccination to offering

News provided by

Meijer

07 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer pharmacies are prepared for customers' fall vaccination needs with a full inventory of flu shots ahead of flu season and the first ever FDA-approved Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine for adults 60 and older.

Continue Reading
Meijer pharmacies are prepared for customers’ fall vaccination needs with a full inventory of flu shots ahead of flu season and the first ever FDA-approved Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine for adults 60 and older.
Meijer pharmacies are prepared for customers’ fall vaccination needs with a full inventory of flu shots ahead of flu season and the first ever FDA-approved Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine for adults 60 and older.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. While most people recover in a week or two, RSV can be serious in infants and older adults who are more likely to develop severe symptoms and need hospitalization. Earlier this year, the FDA approved the first RSV vaccine for older adults. Meijer has ample inventory of it and more than 15 other available vaccinations.

"Meijer cares about the communities we serve, and our pharmacists work diligently to help our customers keep their families healthy all year long," said Jackie Morse, Group Vice President of Pharmacy at Meijer. "Meijer is more than a grocery store. Millions of people trust us each year to support their health and wellness needs and these vaccinations are just one of the many ways we're here for them."

All Meijer pharmacies across the Midwest will also offer the annual COVID-19 vaccine later this fall, following approval from the FDA, as well as vaccines for shingles, pneumonia, whooping cough, meningitis and tetanus all year long.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, text "VACCINE" to 75049, visit Clinic.Meijer.com, or call your local Meijer pharmacy. Walk-in appointments are also welcome.

Most Meijer pharmacies have private consultation rooms where patients can receive their immunizations.

For more information on the different kinds of vaccines and the importance of the flu shot, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer

Also from this source

Los farmacéuticos de Meijer están preparados para las necesidades de vacunación de otoño de los clientes

Meijer Invites Environmentally Focused Suppliers to Participate in Upcoming Sustainability Summit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.