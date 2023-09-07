Meijer Pharmacists Prepared for Customers' Fall Vaccination Needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer pharmacies are prepared for customers' fall vaccination needs with a full inventory of flu shots ahead of flu season and the first ever FDA-approved Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine for adults 60 and older.

Meijer pharmacies are prepared for customers’ fall vaccination needs with a full inventory of flu shots ahead of flu season and the first ever FDA-approved Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine for adults 60 and older.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. While most people recover in a week or two, RSV can be serious in infants and older adults who are more likely to develop severe symptoms and need hospitalization. Earlier this year, the FDA approved the first RSV vaccine for older adults. Meijer has ample inventory of it and more than 15 other available vaccinations.

"Meijer cares about the communities we serve, and our pharmacists work diligently to help our customers keep their families healthy all year long," said Jackie Morse, Group Vice President of Pharmacy at Meijer. "Meijer is more than a grocery store. Millions of people trust us each year to support their health and wellness needs and these vaccinations are just one of the many ways we're here for them."

All Meijer pharmacies across the Midwest will also offer the annual COVID-19 vaccine later this fall, following approval from the FDA, as well as vaccines for shingles, pneumonia, whooping cough, meningitis and tetanus all year long.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, text "VACCINE" to 75049, visit Clinic.Meijer.com, or call your local Meijer pharmacy. Walk-in appointments are also welcome.

Most Meijer pharmacies have private consultation rooms where patients can receive their immunizations.

For more information on the different kinds of vaccines and the importance of the flu shot, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer