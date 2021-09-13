Meijer Pharmacy Encourages Customers to Protect Themselves by Getting Their Seasonal Flu Shot Early

Morse said getting the flu shot before flu virus starts to circulate in the community is best, and that individuals who haven't yet received the COVID-19 vaccine can get both at the same time.

Those interested in getting immunized against the flu can text "flu" to 75049 to schedule an appointment. Those interested in the COVID-19 vaccine can text "COVID" to 75049 to schedule an appointment.

All Meijer Pharmacists wear masks and follow specific protocols to disinfect all surfaces and areas where shots are administered between each patient, according to the retailer's specific COVID-19 protocol. Customers are required to wear masks during the vaccination. Most Meijer pharmacies have private consultation rooms where patients can receive their immunizations.

Depending on age, health status and state regulations, Meijer offers a variety of vaccine options, including quadrivalent and doses for seniors. For more information on the different kinds of vaccines and the importance of the flu shot, please refer to the Centers for Disease Control.

Getting a flu shot, as well as other immunizations offered at Meijer, may also count as prescription credits in the mPerks Pharmacy Rewards Program, which allows customers to earn savings on future purchases in the store.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @Meijer and @MeijerPR or become a fan at facebook.com/meijer.

