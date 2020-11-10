Meijer Prepares for Unprecedented Holiday Shopping Season
Retailer offers solutions for a safer and more convenient holiday shopping experience
Nov 10, 2020, 08:32 ET
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As customers prepare for an unusual holiday season, Meijer offers increased safety and convenience measures to ensure a better experience for everyone.
"This holiday season will be different for many customers, so we are pleased to make adjustments that will provide additional flexibility, while allowing them to enjoy all we have to offer," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Regardless of how customers choose to shop, we will provide a clean, socially-distanced and enjoyable shopping experience."
Meijer is taking the following steps to offer customers flexibility and safety when they do their holiday shopping this year:
- Encouraging customers to shop in whatever way fits their lives, offering delivery services and free Meijer Pickup on orders over $50 on meijer.com, as well as free Meijer Pickup on all items from the Meijer Toy Book. The retailer is also adding more available time slots for Meijer Pickup so customers can get what they need when they need it.
- Rolling out new Hand Sanitizer Stations in each store over the course of the holiday season so that customers can easily keep hands and carts sanitized. Each store will install eight stations near high-traffic travel paths, including entryways, pharmacies, produce areas and check lanes. The stations will be in all stores by mid-December.
- Continuing enhanced in-store cleaning procedures of high-touch surfaces and deep cleaning overnight.
- Extending all promotions, including Black Friday deals and Santa Bucks offers, to be weeklong, giving customers the opportunity to shop when it's most convenient and enabling greater social distancing.
- Black Friday deals will run all week Nov. 22-28.
- Santa Bucks offers will be available for two weeks, Nov. 29- Dec. 5 and Dec. 13-19.
- Introducing special in-store savings for nonprofits when they show their w9 and 501c3 tax id to the retailer's customer service desk to receive coupons, including:
- 10 percent off toy purchases of $100 or more (valid Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 2020)
- 10 percent off Meijer brand health and beauty care purchase (valid Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 2020)
- 10 percent off apparel for the family (valid Dec. 6-24, 2020)
- Continuing to hold special shopping hours for essential workers 6-8 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions 6-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Adjusting Thanksgiving Day store hours to allow Meijer team members the time to celebrate with their families while also giving customers the chance to shop for last-minute items and ingredients for Thanksgiving meals.
- Supercenters will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time on Nov. 26 as the retailer expects Thanksgiving Day to remain one of the busiest grocery shopping days of the year.
- Meijer Pharmacies will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pay-at-the-pump fuel purchases will continue to be available at all Meijer Express locations after 4 p.m.
