Meijer Prepares for Unprecedented Holiday Shopping Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As customers prepare for an unusual holiday season, Meijer offers increased safety and convenience measures to ensure a better experience for everyone.

"This holiday season will be different for many customers, so we are pleased to make adjustments that will provide additional flexibility, while allowing them to enjoy all we have to offer," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Regardless of how customers choose to shop, we will provide a clean, socially-distanced and enjoyable shopping experience."