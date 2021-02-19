Meijer Ranks Among Top Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality

"We are proud to have received this honor again this year in recognition of our continued efforts to build an environment where all our team members and customers feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work or to shop," said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Meijer. "While our score may be 100 percent, we know that there is always more to be done and we are committed to continuing this important work."

The Index measures key performance indicators, including non-discrimination policies, equitable employment benefits, inclusive culture, public commitment to LGBTQ+ equality and responsible citizenship.

The retailer's LGBTQ+ Diversity and Inclusion highlights include:

Offering equal employment opportunities to all sexual orientations and gender identities;

Offering parity in benefits between same-sex and different-sex spouses, as well as transgender inclusive health care;

Supporting the LGBTQ+ communities it serves through sponsorship of local Pride events across the Midwest and partnerships with nonprofits that benefit LGBTQ+ youth;

Providing a supportive community for LGBTQ+ team members and their allies through its Meijer Pride team member resource group; and

Promoting robust Diversity and Inclusion training to all its team members.

"This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways," Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David said. "Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

To learn more about the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, the full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation: The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

