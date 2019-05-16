WASHINGTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Meijer-Recalls-French-Fry-Cutters-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Grand Gourmet french fry cutters

Hazard: The french fry cutter's blade can detach, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled french fry cutters and return them to any Meijer store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Meijer at 800-927-8699 anytime or online at www.meijer.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 5,800

Description:

This recall involves Grand Gourmet french fry cutters. The stainless steel cutters are silver and have black rubber pads at the base. They come with two interchangeable blades, one with 36 holes for thicker fries and another one with 64 holes for thinner fries. Model number 54078 and UPC 7-13733-70625-4 are printed on the product packaging.

Incidents/Injuries: Meijer has received 12 reports of blade detachment. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin from February 2018 through February 2019 for about $20.

Importer/Distributor: Meijer Distribution Inc., of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Manufacturer: Triace USA, of Cincinnati, Ohio

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-123

