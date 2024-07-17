Meijer Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for Eighth Consecutive Year

Retailer achieves top score of 100 on national Disability Equality Index

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer was recognized today as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index (DEI) for the eighth year in a row, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to championing a culture of dignity and respect for its team members.

The DEI is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. It is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) that measures key performance indicators across organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services, and supplier inclusion. Now in its 10th year, the DEI helps businesses positively impact the employment of people with disabilities, create long-term value, and mitigate risks from new legislative requirements.

"At Meijer, treating our team members with dignity and respect is more than a statement – it's something we live out every day. From our humble beginnings in Greenville, Mich., to now celebrating our 90th anniversary with more than 70,000 team members across the Midwest, this sentiment remains a core part of our values and culture of belonging," said Timothy Williams, Meijer Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion. "We are especially proud of our team member resource group, Meijer Disability Awareness and Advocacy Group (mDAAG), which continues to contribute to our success. We appreciate Disability:IN for not only this recognition, but for their work to drive disability inclusion and equality in the workplace."

The mission of mDAAG is to advance the company's commitment to respecting and valuing diversity and inclusion by serving as a resource and liaison on issues of disability inclusion and equality.

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we're extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive."

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

About American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD): AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®: Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

