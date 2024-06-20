Meijer Recognized as a Great Place to Work® for Sixth Consecutive Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest retailer Meijer was named a Great Place to Work® for the sixth consecutive year, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to championing a culture of dignity and respect for its team members.

The Great Place to Work® certification recognizes employers for creating outstanding employee experiences based on responses to The Trust Index Survey ™, an organization-wide assessment of culture. This survey measures employee feedback across organizational culture, credibility, fairness, respect, camaraderie, and pride.

Midwest retailer Meijer was named a Great Place to Work® for the sixth consecutive year, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to championing a culture of dignity and respect for its team members.

"From the beginning, Hendrik and Gezina Meijer established a special culture that makes our company a great place to work," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "This team member feedback is a testament we're living the legacy our founders envisioned."

In its sixth year of participating in the program, Meijer achieved its highest survey score, particularly excelling in three areas: Strong commitment to diversity, equality, inclusion, and belonging; providing a physically safe place to work; and making team members feel welcome upon joining the Meijer team.

Meijer celebrates its 90th anniversary this year and continues to care for team members by treating them like family. For example, Meijer team members are eligible to receive a variety of benefits, including weekly pay, team member discounts, and flexible scheduling.

"These are our highest scores to date on this survey, which is really meaningful," said Michelle Hall, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our leaders are not only creating a positive environment for team members across the company to learn and grow, but they're doing it in a way that makes Meijer a Great Place to Work® and also a great environment for our customers to shop."

The retailer also invests in the success of its team members, offering career advancement opportunities, free college education, paid parental leave, child care discounts, access to multiple health insurance plan options, and the option for 401(k) retirement contributions.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com .

SOURCE Meijer