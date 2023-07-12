Meijer Recognized as Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

Retailer earns top score of 100 on national Disability Equality Index for the seventh straight year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer earned the title of Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion from the Disability Equality Index (DEI) for the seventh year in a row, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to championing a culture of dignity and respect for its team members.

Meijer earned the title of Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion from the Disability Equality Index (DEI) for the seventh year in a row.

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. It is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality.

The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. It measures key performance indicators across organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity.

"We're incredibly grateful for the continued recognition of our efforts in nurturing an inclusive culture that uplifts and supports our team members, customers and communities," said Timothy Williams, Meijer Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion. "The unwavering passion and dedication of our team members across our six states, particularly through the Meijer Disability Awareness and Advocacy Group (mDAAG), play a pivotal role in our success. Together, we strive to create a world that celebrates and empowers individuals of all abilities, fueling our shared achievements."

The mission of the Meijer team member resource group "mDAAG" is to advance the company's commitment to respecting and valuing diversity and inclusion by serving as a resource and liaison on issues of disability inclusion and equality.

The group held a series of virtual and in-person events throughout the year, tackling issues like caregiving and mental health, in addition to volunteer opportunities. In 2020, mDAAG led Meijer to partner with Aira to provide blind and low vision customers free access to the live visual support app in all its stores. In that same year, Meijer also announced its partnership with ScripTalk, a technology that helps blind and low vision customers read prescription labels.

"Disability inclusion doesn't have a one-size-fits-all solution. However, companies engaged in diversity, equity and inclusion all share a common aspiration: to cultivate a workplace that embraces the idea of bringing your true self to the office," explained Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. "We appreciate companies like Meijer, and their commitment to educate, support, and create opportunities toward greater disability awareness and advocacy."

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer