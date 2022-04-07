Meijer Recognizes Eight Team Members with Legacy Awards, Highest Company Honor

"Our team members make everything our customers see in our stores possible," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "These awards honor team members throughout the company who are leaving a legacy on their teams and communities. We're proud to have them."

Kevin Hurn, R. Ph., Director of Pharmacy Procurement and New Business at Meijer received the 2021 Fred Meijer Award, the highest-level recognition a Meijer team member can receive. This award is given annually to one individual, who embodies the values and mission set forth by Fred Meijer, including leadership based in humility, generosity and a passion for serving others.

Over the course of his 35-year career at Meijer, Hurn has been a driving force behind many major pharmacy programs that benefit Meijer customers, including acquiring specialty pharmacy offerings to better serve patients with chronic and difficult-to-manage conditions. He also played a vital role in the retailer's industry-leading COVID-19 vaccination program, managing its vaccine inventory to keep the Meijer pharmacies and mass clinics stocked. Most recently, Hurn organized the retailer's free N95 mask initiative in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, making Meijer one of the first major retailers to offer them from the national stockpile.

Hurn also reflects the retailer's commitment to community – volunteering to raise service dogs for Paws with a Cause, build houses with Habitat for Humanity and travel to Haiti on humanitarian aid trips in his personal time.

"Kevin Hurn truly lives out our purpose of enriching lives in the communities we serve every day, not because he wants the credit, but because it's what he knows is right," Meijer said. "He's recognized by his colleagues as a 'humble visionary,' which reminds me of how people spoke about my father, making this award in his honor especially fitting."

The company also celebrated seven winners of the 2021 President's Award, which acknowledges their significant business contributions in the last year. The winners are:

Angel Cuevas , Distribution Facility Clerk in Tipp City, Ohio

, Distribution Facility Clerk in Carla Hendon , Director of Supplier Diversity and Indirect Procurement in Grand Rapids, Mich.

, Director of Supplier Diversity and Indirect Procurement in David Le , R. Ph., Pharmacy Team Leader at the Sawmill Road Meijer in Columbus, Ohio

, R. Ph., Pharmacy Team Leader at the Sawmill Road Meijer in Jeffrey Marentette , R. Ph., Senior Enterprise Architect-Pharmacy, ITS in Grand Rapids, Mich.

, R. Ph., Senior Enterprise Architect-Pharmacy, ITS in Kelvin McGill , Warehouse Clerk in Lansing, Mich.

, Warehouse Clerk in Robert Ostroff , Store Director of the Alpine Ave. Meijer in Walker, Mich.

, Store Director of the Alpine Ave. Meijer in Melissa Tinkham , Customer Service and General Merchandise Line Leader at the Fremont Meijer in Fremont, Mich.

"This year's President's Award winners exemplify the reason we began the Legacy Awards tradition – they reflect the wide impact our team members are making on our business and in our communities," said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer. "Looking at the breadth of their accomplishments reminds us that an individual can always make a difference."

