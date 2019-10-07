Meijer Remains Sole Retailer Beneficiary of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Distinct Honor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Meijer remains the only retailer named as a SmartWay® Excellence Award winner in two categories simultaneously – as a shipper and carrier by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Meijer has been recognized as a SmartWay award recipient in the past – as a shipping partner in 2017 and 2018 and as a carrier partner in 2018.

The SmartWay Excellence Award is the EPA's highest recognition. It recognizes the top retail and manufacturing carriers and shippers that demonstrate how their logistical operations make a measurable difference in reducing carbon emissions, while also effectively managing fuel costs as they move goods around the country. SmartWay Excellence Awardees lead their industries in improving freight efficiency and contributing to cleaner air within their supply chains.

"We are honored to receive such a distinguished award that speaks volumes to the work our logistics team does day after day," said Tom McCall, Vice President of Logistics for Meijer. "Our team diligently works to monitor and improve the efficiency of our fleet with the mission to minimize our carbon footprint across the Midwest."

Additionally, the Meijer fleet is one of 10 from across the country chosen by the National American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) to represent the truck industry in its "Run on Less" fuel efficiency program. This program showcases trucks equipped with a variety of technologies that improve fuel efficiency. During three weeks in October, a driver from the selected fleets will haul freight in different locations across the U.S. to demonstrate that excellent fuel economy is possible in the growing regional haul segment of the trucking industry.

Meijer operates a fleet of 250 semi-trucks that cover more than 27 million miles each year.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

