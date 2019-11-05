Meijer Shares its Largest Top Toy List Ever this Holiday Season.

The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer expanded its Top Toy list to include 35 of the hottest, name brand toys that are featured within the retailer's Toy Book. Some of the toys – Nerf Elite Titan, Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle and Lego City Deep Space Rocket and Launch – are even highlighted in a video with Meijer Toy Buyer Mark Menichini and a few children play testing the top picks.

In the video, the children are chatting with Menichini about toys, and waiting anxiously to not only open but play with some of the season's top toys found at Meijer.

"One of our biggest drivers of finding the top toys is watching how kids respond to them," Menichini said. "We want to see them smiling, engaged. By watching the kids' excitement we know we've given our customers the top toys this season."

The 2019 Top Toys include:

Nerf Elite Titan takes on targets with the power and size of a giant. The colossal blaster is fully motorized for rapid-fire dart-blasting and boasts a huge 50-dart drum. It includes a shoulder strap.

takes on targets with the power and size of a giant. The colossal blaster is fully motorized for rapid-fire dart-blasting and boasts a huge 50-dart drum. It includes a shoulder strap. Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle is the ultimate castle playset from the Disney movie Frozen 2.

is the ultimate castle playset from the Disney movie Frozen 2. LEGO City Deep Space Rocket and Launch lets kids explore the universe and allows them to take space adventures with a NASA-inspired toy rocket launch set. It features a modular, multi-stage rocket with cockpit, booster and payload storage modules, and a monorail system. Kids can even use mobile device as a screen for interactive play opportunities with the City Explorers app.

lets kids explore the universe and allows them to take space adventures with a NASA-inspired toy rocket launch set. It features a modular, multi-stage rocket with cockpit, booster and payload storage modules, and a monorail system. Kids can even use mobile device as a screen for interactive play opportunities with the City Explorers app. Ride N Chomp Crocodile offers 3-in-1 fun with a crocodile ride-on, block scooper and building block set.

offers 3-in-1 fun with a crocodile ride-on, block scooper and building block set. Hot Wheels Track Builder Vertical Launch Kit is nearly 50 inches tall and offers three configurations. The set is easy to set up and the innovative vertical track secures against the wall with 3M Command Strips.

is nearly 50 inches tall and offers three configurations. The set is easy to set up and the innovative vertical track secures against the wall with Command Strips. Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Printer allows kids to easily stamp and style custom manicures. This at-home nail studio includes everything needed to decorate up to 125 nails of any size. With five trendy nail patterns to choose from – unicorns, cupcakes, flamingos, etc. – kids can mix and match to express their own unique style.

allows kids to easily stamp and style custom manicures. This at-home nail studio includes everything needed to decorate up to 125 nails of any size. With five trendy nail patterns to choose from – unicorns, cupcakes, flamingos, etc. – kids can mix and match to express their own unique style. Poopsie Unicorn Crush allows kids to create a glitter slime explosion. Dunk the Unicorn Crush in water to make an explosion of glitter. Pour the included slime into the glitter and create Unicorn Slime.

allows kids to create a glitter slime explosion. Dunk the Unicorn Crush in water to make an explosion of glitter. Pour the included slime into the glitter and create Unicorn Slime. Monopoly Voice Banking game features lights and sounds and comes with an interactive Mr. Monopoly banking unit. The iconic top hat is voice-activated, and the personality of Mr. Monopoly really shines as he handles all the transactions. He keeps tabs on players' money and properties so there's no cash or cards to worry about. Talk to him and he responds.

game features lights and sounds and comes with an interactive Mr. Monopoly banking unit. The iconic top hat is voice-activated, and the personality of Mr. Monopoly really shines as he handles all the transactions. He keeps tabs on players' money and properties so there's no cash or cards to worry about. Talk to him and he responds. Paw Patrol Super Paw Team Jet is a 2-in-1 deluxe team vehicle that transforms from jet into a mobile command center for the Paw Patrol.

is a 2-in-1 deluxe team vehicle that transforms from jet into a mobile command center for the Paw Patrol. Treasure X Alien Hunters offers kids a new, slimy surprise-reveal dissection experience. Dissect the aliens, save the Treasure Hunters and discover amazing treasures from around the galaxy.

offers kids a new, slimy surprise-reveal dissection experience. Dissect the aliens, save the Treasure Hunters and discover amazing treasures from around the galaxy. Nintendo Switch Lite is a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that's optimized for personal, handheld play that's great for on-the-go gaming.

For every $200 spent in toys now through Dec. 28, customers can earn a $30 mPerks coupon for additional holiday savings.

"My job is so much fun," Menichini said. "We, as buyers, get to bring smiles to kids on Christmas Day. It's why we do what we do."

To see the video of Menichini, please click here.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

