Meijer Strengthens Diversity & Inclusion Efforts, Invests $1 Million in Multiple Urban League Chapters Across the Midwest
Retailer's D&I efforts focus on economic impact, health, workforce development and education
Apr 05, 2021, 13:00 ET
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuation of its ongoing commitment in the Diversity & Inclusion space, Meijer announced today that it's investing $1 million in 19 Urban League chapters across the Midwest that align with its focus areas of economic impact, health, workforce development and education.
"Meijer cares about the communities it serves, and we recognize that it takes time, dedication and thoughtful actions to make a positive difference," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We are dedicated to strengthening our D&I efforts and applaud the National Urban League's commitment to provide economic empowerment, educational opportunities and the guarantee of civil rights."
The $1 million contribution will be given to the following Urban League chapters:
- Akron Community Service Center & Urban League in Cleveland
- Chicago Urban League
- Columbus Urban League
- Fort Wayne Urban League
- Grand Rapids Urban League
- Indianapolis Urban League
- Lorain County Urban League in Cleveland
- Louisville Urban League
- Milwaukee Urban League
- Quad County Urban League in North Chicago
- Southwestern Michigan Urban League
- Tri-County Urban League in Central Illinois
- Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan
- Urban League of Greater Cleveland
- Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio in Cincinnati
- Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County
- Urban League of Northwest Indiana
- Urban League of Racine & Kenosha
- Urban League of Springfield in Central Illinois
"We are on a journey at Meijer, and believe this investment in these Urban Leagues will help bring a future of hope, equality and respect for our Black and African American communities," said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Meijer.
About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.
