Meijer Strengthens Support of Active-Duty Team Members with Enhanced Military Leave Benefits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced enhancements to its military leave benefits for active-duty team members on military leave today to make the transition from employment to deployment as smooth as possible. The improvements prioritize team members' financial stability and well-being, reflecting the retailer's commitment to supporting those who serve.

Effective this month, Meijer is making two impactful changes:

Meijer will now offer 100 percent income replacement for up to nine months for deployed military members who have been with the company at least one year. Those with less than one year will receive the same percentage of assistance for up to three months. This benefit can be utilized multiple times throughout a team member's career with no maximum limit. Extended Health Care Coverage: Meijer will extend team members' health benefits for up to nine months after they leave for active duty to help alleviate the stress of deployment.

"We applaud the honor, courage, and sacrifice put forth by those who serve our country, as well as that of their families," said Michelle Hall, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resource Officer. "But we know supporting our military team members goes beyond recognizing their service. It's about being there for them with resources while they're on the job and lessening stress and barriers through enhanced benefits when they are called to serve."

Jeremiah Hernandez served in the U.S. Army from 2001-2011, and was stationed in Texas, South Carolina, Missouri, and Iraq. There he learned how to lead, adapt, and overcome difficult situations, which has served him well as a Store Director for the Knapp's Corner Meijer store in Grand Rapids. He's proud to work for a company committed to bettering the lives of its team members, including those who have and continue to serve.

"I knew it was the right decision to come to Meijer," Hernandez said. "Meijer has a long history of showing appreciation and gratitude, and these enhanced benefits improve on an already great track record that makes Meijer a great place for veterans to work. These benefits will help alleviate the financial and emotional strain deployment can cause. This commitment ensures our team members can focus on serving their country without added concern about their loved ones' basic well-being at home."

Garret Duke said he also appreciates the investment Meijer is making in its military team members.

"I have been serving for over 23 years. It's a lot to balance a career at Meijer and balance life in the military at the same time," said Duke, Company First Sergeant in the Michigan Army National Guard, and a Store Support Specialist at Meijer. "These benefits will help alleviate stressors that our service members may have. If I was to deploy, especially to a potentially dangerous environment, it would give me peace of mind and less stress over financials while leaving my family for an extended period of time."

The retailer's dedication to veterans and active military members extends beyond its benefits. Meijer actively supports veterans' groups and veteran-affiliated nonprofits across its Midwest footprint. In 2020, Meijer launched mVets, a Team Member Resource Group, to help attract, develop, and retain members of the armed forces and their families as team members and customers.

"We continue to seek meaningful ways to show our deepest gratitude to service members," said Jim Keuvelaar, a Meijer supply chain project manager and member of the mVets Board. "Meijer recognizes the immense sacrifices made by these individuals and their families and knows improvements to our military leave benefits offer them the peace of mind they deserve."

In 2022, Meijer was recognized as the first retailer to earn the Gold-level status as a Veteran-Friendly Employer (VFE) from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency for its commitment to hiring, retaining, and supporting military veterans. Today, more than 1,000 Meijer team members self-report their veteran status.

For those interested in more information on Meijer benefits, please visit jobs.meijer.com.

