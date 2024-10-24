Meijer Team Members Direct Donations to More Than 500 Midwest Nonprofits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today that its fourth Meijer Team Gives program resulted in surprise donations to nearly 500 nonprofits within Midwest communities.

"Meijer Team Gives is a deeply personal program for us because it allows our team members across the Midwest to support non-profits making a meaningful impact in their communities," said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer. "By empowering them to choose the nonprofits that mean the most to them, we're not just supporting hundreds of local organizations — we're honoring the values and passions of our team. It's incredibly moving to see how dedicated they are to making a difference, and this program reflects our purpose to enrich lives in the communities we serve."

During each Meijer Team Gives program, each store, distribution facility, and supply chain location is given the opportunity to donate $10,000 to a nonprofit in their community. Team members at each location work together to identify the local nonprofits meaningful to them and the communities they serve before ultimately selecting one to surprise.

For this most recent program, nearly 30 percent of all chosen organizations received a donation from Meijer for the first time.

In Detroit, the Meijer Rivertown Market location donated to the local nonprofit Make Food Not Waste, which supports the Southeast Michigan region by implementing food waste prevention, rescue, and recycling solutions.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Make Food Not Waste through our Simply Give hunger relief program, and the work they do in repurposing food that would otherwise be wasted is impacting so many people," said Elizabeth Clement, Store Director at the Meijer Rivertown Market. "Food insecurity continues to be an issue throughout the Greater Detroit community so this donation goes a long way for local families."

On the west side of Cleveland, the Avon Meijer chose French Creek Foundation, which focuses on developing and revitalizing Avon's French Creek District through various projects that support its small businesses and residents.

"This community is fantastic and we're proud to partner with French Creek year-round in support of the incredible work they do throughout Avon," said Michael Jodrey, Meijer Avon Store Director. "Our $10,000 Meijer Team Gives donation will support their Christmas Tree Lighting Festival, sponsor a family in need for the holidays and also fund back-to-school shopping events next fall, helping kids get the supplies they need to start the year strong."

In Indianapolis, a local Meijer store chose to give to the SON Foundation, which provides a space for cancer patients and their families to stay while in treatment.

"Any foundation related to cancer is near and dear to the hearts of our team members," said Rebecca Miller, Store Director at the Greenwood, Ind., Meijer. "We've had several team members affected by cancer this year so we wanted to pick an organization that we knew would impact those in need who are experiencing hardship during one of the toughest times of their lives."

