Meijer Team Members Star in Retailer's Latest TV Commercials

"It's all about eye appeal. You want the steaks to be hollering at the customers. You want them to look pretty," said Bray, a certified butcher who's worked for Meijer for nearly 22 years. "It's all about taking care of the customer and cutting our meat nice and fresh for them."

Bray comes from a long line of butchers and takes pride in cutting dozens of cuts of meat – from pork tenderloins to T-bone steaks – and grinding hundreds of pounds of beef fresh daily for his customers.

This is the first time Meijer has featured its team members as stars in the company's advertising.

"We believe our high standards and commitment to providing quality products to our customers differentiates Meijer from our competition," said Peter Whitsett, Executive Vice President of Merchandising & Marketing. "It was time to tell our story, and who better to do that than our talented team members who work diligently every day to ensure our customers receive the best experience and freshest food to place on their tables."

The "Quality is No Accident" campaign highlights various departments within Meijer, including meat, produce, bakery, clothing and pharmacy. It's the first time the retailer relied on team members instead of actors for its commercials. An internal casting session was held where team members submitted videos that were reviewed by the Meijer Marketing team. Once the team member talent was identified, they were filmed at various locations, including Meijer stores and a studio in California.

"You don't think you're shy until that camera goes on and they put it in your face," said Robert Dalgleish, the Quality Assurance Supervisor for Fresh in the Meijer Lansing Distribution Facility. "But I like the campaign. I like the idea that we're using team members to share our story and give some insight into what we do every day and why we do it."

The commercial Dalgleish is featured in focuses on the quality of care and strict Meijer guidelines – that are more stringent than USDA standards – that goes into bananas. Once the bananas are delivered to the Lansing Distribution Facility, Dalgleish and his team store them in the "banana room" and check them twice a day based on size, color and temperature. Meijer delivers about 6,000 cases of bananas to its stores daily, 7 days a week.

"Bananas are the most high-maintenance fruit," he said. "But the pride of ownership we have as a Quality Assurance team makes it worthwhile. Produce is our signature department. It's what customers come back for. We strive day after day to make sure it's the best product we have."

