Meijer to Host New Baby Gear Recycling Event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest retailer Meijer will launch a new baby gear recycling event at all its supercenter locations from Sunday, Oct. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 9. The event is meant to provide an easy and sustainable way for customers to get rid of unneeded, expired, or damaged baby items, including car seats and strollers. Participating customers will receive a redeemable code via mPerks, which includes 25 percent off baby gear, specifically car seats, booster car seats, strollers, travel systems, bassinets, and play yards.

"Car seats and strollers are expensive items that are constantly evolving to meet the safety and regulatory standards of baby gear," said Marlys Roberts, Director of Merchandise at Meijer. "Once expired or grown out of, these items are hard to recycle. We want to offer families the opportunity to safely recycle various baby items and be rewarded with more affordable access to essential items."

To participate in this event, customers can bring eligible items to a designated area at their local Meijer supercenter, near the customer service desk located at the front of each store. Participating customers will receive a redeemable offer code they can use in their mPerks account to receive 25 percent off any baby gear. This coupon can be used two times during the redemption period from Oct. 27 through Nov. 23.

"As a mother myself, this event will greatly benefit both new and seasoned parents alike who are looking for an easy way to recycle their various baby equipment," added Roberts.

