Meijer to Host New Baby Gear Recycling Event

Two-week-long event will accept customers' unneeded, expired, or damaged car seats and strollers in exchange for savings on select baby merchandise

News provided by

Meijer

Oct 22, 2024, 10:00 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest retailer Meijer will launch a new baby gear recycling event at all its supercenter locations from Sunday, Oct. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 9. The event is meant to provide an easy and sustainable way for customers to get rid of unneeded, expired, or damaged baby items, including car seats and strollers. Participating customers will receive a redeemable code via mPerks, which includes 25 percent off baby gear, specifically car seats, booster car seats, strollers, travel systems, bassinets, and play yards.

"Car seats and strollers are expensive items that are constantly evolving to meet the safety and regulatory standards of baby gear," said Marlys Roberts, Director of Merchandise at Meijer. "Once expired or grown out of, these items are hard to recycle. We want to offer families the opportunity to safely recycle various baby items and be rewarded with more affordable access to essential items."

To participate in this event, customers can bring eligible items to a designated area at their local Meijer supercenter, near the customer service desk located at the front of each store. Participating customers will receive a redeemable offer code they can use in their mPerks account to receive 25 percent off any baby gear. This coupon can be used two times during the redemption period from Oct. 27 through Nov. 23.

"As a mother myself, this event will greatly benefit both new and seasoned parents alike who are looking for an easy way to recycle their various baby equipment," added Roberts.

To learn more about the event, including qualifying items and mPerks details, click here.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Meijer continúa su fuerte impulso con el programa de devolución de medicamentos, con casi 200 toneladas eliminadas en los últimos cinco años

Meijer continúa su fuerte impulso con el programa de devolución de medicamentos, con casi 200 toneladas eliminadas en los últimos cinco años

El Día Nacional de Devolución de Medicamentos Recetados es el sábado 26 de octubre, y los farmacéuticos de Meijer están preparados para ayudar a los...
Meijer Continues Strong Momentum with Drug Take Back Program, Nearly 200 Tons Disposed in Last Five Years

Meijer Continues Strong Momentum with Drug Take Back Program, Nearly 200 Tons Disposed in Last Five Years

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Meijer pharmacists are ready to help customers looking to dispose of their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Supermarkets

Supermarkets

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics