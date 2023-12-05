GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood and surrounding areas will soon have more convenient access to fresh, high-quality food at low prices once Fairfax Market, the new neighborhood market by Meijer at 2190 E. 105th St., opens on Jan. 16, 2024.

Meijer to Open Fairfax Market in Cleveland on Jan. 16

The new 40,000-square-foot market is part of a mixed-use neighborhood revitalization project being developed in partnership with the City of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic, the Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation and Fairmount Properties. Located in the Cleveland Innovation District, Fairfax Market will contribute to creating a healthier community by addressing food insecurity, supporting economic development, and providing a new grocery shopping destination for customers from Fairfax and other nearby neighborhoods, as well as those who work in the neighborhood.

"Fairfax Market is committed to being more than just a new store. We will be an involved partner, investing in the community and supporting local businesses," Fairfax Market Store Director Alan Jordan said. "We look forward to providing convenient access to fresh, quality food and other necessities at good prices, and we can't wait to welcome our neighbors into the store next month."

Fairfax Market will feature a large assortment of products, including fresh meat and deli items, fresh produce, a bakery, and Meijer and national brand items. It also will carry more than 2,000 local products, including Cleveland Cold Brew Coffee, Micah's Supreme Sauce, PUR Spices, Akron Honey, Lemon Waves and beauty care products from Catlin Naturals. Additionally, the market will feature:

A floral and gift shop, featuring PaperCutz Vintage greeting cards and posters with paper flowers from Love, Anji.

An impressive assortment of local beers and wines.

Health and beauty care products from local and black, women-owned businesses from the Fairfax neighborhood and Cleveland .

. A 104-foot international section, featuring products from around the globe alongside vendors from Cleveland .

. A 54-seat cafe space, featuring coffee and sandwiches from Saucy Coffee and sushi from Hissho Sushi.

The store will employ approximately 50 team members who will earn competitive wages and have access to health and free education benefits and a 401(k) program with a company match.

The effort to bring a grocery market to the Fairfax neighborhood began with a community conversation among Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Cleveland City Council President and Ward 6 Councilman Blaine A. Griffin, and Fairfax residents. Meijer, a Midwest-based, family-owned, regional retailer previously opened four smaller stores to serve neighborhoods in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Royal Oak and Detroit, Mich. Meijer became the grocer partner of choice for the project after neighborhood leaders visited one of its small-format stores and saw the positive impact it was having on its community.

Fairfax Market is the retailer's first small-format neighborhood market outside of Michigan. The store's regular hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

About Fairfax Market

Fairfax Market is a neighborhood grocery store operated by Meijer that focuses on bringing fresh food and value to customers in a market-like setting. Located in the Cleveland Innovation District, Fairfax Market is part of a mixed-use neighborhood revitalization project being developed in partnership with the City of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic, the Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation and Fairmount Properties. Fairfax Market will provide residents and businesses alike access to fresh food and easily accessible convenience items in a one-of-a-kind store. For more information, please visit www.FairfaxMarket.com.

SOURCE Meijer