Meijer To Require Face Mask/Coverings at All Stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help ensure the continued health and safety of its team members and customers, Meijer announced today that it's requiring all customers wear a face mask or face covering when shopping at any Meijer store or Meijer Express station throughout the Midwest. The requirement goes into effect July 20, 2020.

This new requirement is in addition to the retailer's locations where executive orders are already in place requiring people to wear face coverings at retail locations.

Customers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are exempt.

For customers who prefer to not come inside the store, the company encourages the use of its Meijer Home Delivery or Curbside pick up as options for their shopping needs, as well as the pay at the pump option when purchasing fuel at Meijer Express locations.

Meijer currently operates 253 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

SOURCE Meijer