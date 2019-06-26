Melanie Preisser Joins York Space Systems as Vice President of National Systems

DENVER, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems, an aerospace company specializing in complete space segment customer solutions and the manufacturer of standardized spacecraft platforms, today announced the appointment of Melanie Preisser as Vice President of National Systems. Preisser was most recently vice president of government relations for Stratolaunch Systems where she led all Washington D.C. operations for the company, building integral relationships with government agencies and key officials while advocating for next generation launch and small satellite capabilities for the US government.

"Melanie's breadth and outstanding record in military and commercial space leadership is unparalleled in the space industry and invaluable to our expanding York team. Her experiences directing remote sensing acquisitions and operations and leading government relations for Stratolaunch are tailor made for us," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York Space Systems. "With the successful launch, on-orbit deployment, and operation of our production spacecraft, we seek to strengthen and expand more strategic partnerships within the federal government."

Preisser has a distinguished background in government and space industries, having served both as an Air Force acquisition and space officer and in civil service working for the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics (USD(AT&L)) as the Director for Remote Sensing and Strike. In that position, she directly advised the USD(AT&L) and led the review and oversight of over $70B of acquisition programs.

"I've been fortunate to have gained unique insights from not only my military and government service but also as a commercial space industry executive. Working in industry has made me keenly aware of the importance and challenges of customer communications," said Melanie Preisser, Vice President of National Systems of York Space Systems. "York is doing something truly innovative for the commercial industry with our S-CLASS platform, and I look forward to creating and deepening partnerships that the US government can leverage for its requirements."

Based in Washington, D.C., Preisser will build and maintain relationships with government and industry partners, and advocate for York Space Systems programs. She will also be responsible for business development and engagement for commercial space industry initiatives.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded to radically improve spacecraft affordability and reliability, transforming and enabling next generation space mission operations worldwide. Today, it is one of the most innovative aerospace companies, specializing in both end-to-end customer solutions and the rapid production of spacecraft platforms. York's complete Space Segment Solution including spacecraft production, payload integration, system integration & test, launch services, ground segment services, and mission operations enables customers to leverage York's existing technology solutions to rapidly and responsively get to orbit outpacing competitors. York's S-CLASS industrial-grade platform is a standardized 3-axis stabilized spacecraft capable of supporting 85kg payloads with up to 200W of Orbit Average Power (OAP) and 3,000W peak (Enhanced power system), while reducing the cost of manufacture by an order of magnitude. The S-CLASS spacecraft is fully compatible with all launch vehicles, including ground and air-launched, and ground segment providers. When optioned with York's cloud-based mission tasking and operations center, an ultra-low-cost solution is available on demand for next generation data collection and analytics companies. For more information, visit http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com

