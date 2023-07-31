MELANOCTINA BILAYER Is Delivering a Non-Drowsy Dose of High-Quality Sleep

Plameca

31 Jul, 2023, 08:46 ET

Health Brand PLAMECA's Natural Sleep Aid Features Bilayer Technology That Helps Individuals Both Fall and Stay Sleep

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep is a critical part of life. Most experts recommend that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night. Quality matters, as well, as disrupted or light sleep can leave a person feeling drained and exhausted during the day.

Despite its importance, high quality and sufficient quantity of sleep is rare in America. In 2016, the CDC reported that one in three American adults was not getting enough sleep on a regular basis. At the time, things like notifications, blue lights, and busy modern schedules were already a factor. Since then, additional elements, like the pandemic and financial stress, have only piled onto the problem.

The need for sleep has pushed many individuals toward strong, chemical-based solutions. Sleep pills may be effective, but Sleep Foundation reports that side effects can undermine the very reason they exist. For instance, sleep medication can leave people feeling drowsy, sluggish, and unable to focus (and that doesn't even address more serious concerns like allergic reactions and addiction).

Health brand PLAMECA has created an alternative to stronger meds in the form of its MELANOCTINA BILAYER natural sleep supplement. "Sometimes the body just needs a little natural support falling and staying asleep," says the brand's managing Director, Óscar Fernández. "Of course, falling asleep and staying asleep are two different things, which is why we created our bilayer technology."

MELANOCTINA BILAYER's unique scientific manufacturing method consists of two distinct layers. The first provides a neat 5 mg dose of melatonin to help an individual naturally fall asleep. The second inner layer is a formulation that includes natural sleep inducers, such as valerian, lemon balm, California poppy, passionflower, and vitamins B6 and B12. These are designed to kick in after a person drifts off to help them stay asleep longer.

"Sleep is a foundational part of life," Fernández declares. "It isn't something we should skimp on. Even so, sleep medications are often an overcorrection. By using a thoughtful, multi-layered natural solution like MELANOCTINA BILAYER, you can restore your sleep patterns and feel rested again without the fear of unnecessary side effects."

About Plameca
PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive expansion plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com.

