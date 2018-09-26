Melissa Frieswick Joins Maven Clinic as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven , a digital health company focused on bringing women and families better access to healthcare, announced today that it has hired Melissa Frieswick as its Chief Revenue Officer. This announcement comes off of the recent news that Maven raised $27 million in Series B funding in September from leading funds Sequoia and Oak HC/FT and expanded its product suite, which includes fertility, egg freezing, adoption, maternity, and infant care, with the introduction of a breastmilk shipping service.

Maven, founded in 2014, was named one of the Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare by Fast Company in 2018. Frieswick joins as the company continues to expand its footprint by delivering women and new parents quality healthcare from vetted professionals and the support needed to return to work comfortably and successfully.

"2018 was our biggest year yet, but we know there's still so much more work to be done to support women and diverse families in the workforce and in leadership positions," said Maven Founder and CEO, Katherine Ryder. "Melissa's experience partnering with some of the nation's largest, most forward-thinking employers will be instrumental as we continue to bring on more Fortune 50 companies and deliver Maven to hundreds of thousands of more patients and clients - bringing about real, practical changes for today's working families."

Frieswick has a proven track record of building high performing Sales and Client Success teams. She was most recently Senior Vice President of Sales at Virgin Pulse, part of Sir Richard Branson's famed Virgin Group that helps organizations build employee health and wellbeing into the DNA of their corporate cultures. In this new role, Frieswick will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of sales, business development and client success, worldwide at Maven.

"As a working mother myself, I'm drawn to Maven's mission to help women return to the workforce and live lives that are fulfilling both personally and professionally," said Melissa Frieswick. "I'm excited to join Maven's team, which is rich in both talent and passion. Together, we are going to disrupt how the market is approaching women's health, family planning and diversity within the workforce. We aim to close a multitude of gaps in women's healthcare and support women and families no matter where they are in their journeys to motherhood and fatherhood."

About Maven

Maven is the only virtual clinic dedicated to women's and family health. Named one of Fast Company's "10 Most Innovative Healthcare Companies in 2018," Maven's leading family benefits platform advances women in the workplace and makes it easier for parents to start and grow a family during a critical time in their careers. Maven's platform gives on-demand access to best-in-class women's and family health specialists, and makes it affordable and easy to get advice, diagnoses, and even prescriptions via video appointments, private messaging, and community-based forums. Maven operates both an on-demand consumer marketplace in addition to its family benefits platform for employers, which offers programs around fertility, adoption, maternity, and return-to-work. Maven was founded in 2014 by Katherine Ryder, has raised more than $42m, and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Oak HC/FT, Spring Mountain Capital, 14W, 8VC, The Box Group, and Female Founders Fund, among others.

