Melissa Ramsey, Industry Veteran, Returns to FirstService Residential

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential community management company, today announced the return of Melissa Ramsey. Ramsey rejoins FirstService as Vice President, Developer & Builder Solutions.

Melissa Ramsey, Industry Veteran, Rejoins Industry Leader, FirstService Residential

Melissa began her career with FirstService Residential in 2011 in the Nevada market, serving as a Community Manager, Regional Manager, and ultimately Vice President of Community & Lifestyle Services. She later relocated to South Carolina, where she served as General Manager of Sun City Carolina Lakes, before pursuing additional leadership opportunities and ultimately rejoining our team. Melissa holds her CMCA, AMS, LSM, and PCAM designations and has been deeply involved with CAI at both the national and regional levels, including serving as 2025 President of CAI National and as a board member of CAI–South Carolina. She is also a member of Urban Land Institute (ULI) and Ladies in Land.

"Melissa is a task-driven, engaged, and solution-focused leader with a reputation for creative, out-of-the-box thinking," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential, "Bringing Melissa back is a significant investment in the continued growth of our developer business and reflects both how far we've come and how much further we're poised to grow."

"Communities have always been at the heart of my professional journey," said Melissa Ramsey, Vice President, Developer & Builder Solutions. "And I'm thrilled to focus on what I love most supporting the creation and evolution of new communities from concept through transition."

In her new role, Melissa will report to Ray Tate, Vice President, Developer Services. She will lead strategic support for real estate developers and homebuilders during the early stages of community development, with responsibility for planning, setup, and successful association launches. This includes budget development, governance documentation, operational frameworks, and transition planning. Melissa will also partner closely with the sales team—supporting business development efforts, participating in presentations, and cultivating long-term relationships that position FirstService Residential as a trusted advisor and service provider.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support. Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential