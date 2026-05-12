MellingMedical Teams with AVAVA to Offer Next-Generation Energy-Based Laser Solutions Throughout the Federal Healthcare System

Advanced aesthetic technologies to enhance care delivery for veterans and active-duty personnel

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical today announced a new supplier relationship with AVAVA, a new generation medical device company known for its innovative, minimally invasive aesthetic and dermatological solutions. Through this collaboration, Alexandria-based MellingMedical will leverage its status as an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to bring AVAVA's advanced platform to federal healthcare providers serving America's veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families.

"AVAVA's commitment to improving both the quality and accessibility of healthcare aligns perfectly with our mission," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "Their innovative approach to designing and developing medical devices ensures federal healthcare providers have ready access to the most innovative technologies available."

MellingMedical and AVAVA today announced a new supplier relationship, offering innovative, minimally invasive aesthetic and dermatological solutions to the federal healthcare system. Post this

The agreement includes AVAVA's complete portfolio of aesthetic solutions, including the AVAVA® laser, proprietary Focal Point Technology™, and ComfortCool™ systems. These technologies support multiple dermatological specialties including fine lines and wrinkles treatment, skin revitalization, and anti-aging procedures across all skin types, bridging a critical gap in care for diverse patient populations.

The federal healthcare marketplace is the largest integrated medical system in the United States, representing enormous opportunity for innovative companies like AVAVA, but it is governed by a complex and rapidly evolving procurement framework. Navigating this labyrinth requires managing a web of acquisition regulations, divergent agency requirements, and multiple contract pathways. In MellingMedical, AVAVA gains a strategic guide equipped to master these complexities. This alliance compresses the timeline for market entry by relying on MellingMedical's established contract infrastructure and rigorous due diligence, ensuring AVAVA's state-of-the-art aesthetic and dermatological solutions reach federal patients efficiently and compliantly.

"We are proud to partner with MellingMedical to bring AVAVA's technology to federal healthcare providers," said Clint Carnell, CEO of AVAVA. "This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to advanced treatment options for those who serve our country."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Avava

AVAVA is a medical technology platform company redefining how energy is delivered in medicine. Powered by its patented Focal Point Technology™, AVAVA enables precise, controlled energy delivery at depth while limiting disruption at the surface, introducing a fundamentally different approach to energy-based treatment. The AVAVA platform integrates advanced device engineering with ComfortCool™ and a connected digital ecosystem, bringing together data, workflow, and software to support providers and inform continuous advancement. Designed to perform across a wide range of skin types and clinical use cases, AVAVA is building the foundation for the next generation of energy-based therapies. To learn more, visit avavaskin.com.

SOURCE MellingMedical