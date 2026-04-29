MellingMedical Links Up with TAP Sleep Care to Deliver Oral Appliance Therapy Throughout the Federal Healthcare System

Aligning with 2025 VA/DoD guidelines, new arrangement provides effective, patient-preferred sleep apnea solutions for veterans and active duty personnel

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical today announced a new strategic relationship with TAP Sleep Care, a leader in innovative sleep apnea solutions from Airway Management. As part of its new connection, Alexandria-based MellingMedical will leverage its status as an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to bring TAP Sleep Care's advanced technologies to federal healthcare providers serving America's veterans, active duty military personnel, and their families.

This partnership isn't just about adding another device to our schedule; it's about delivering immediate, life-enhancing improvements to the sleep and overall health of America's service members. Post this MellingMedical and TAP Sleep Care Collaborate to Help Veterans

"Many veterans, particularly those managing conditions like PTSD, struggle with the restrictive masks and headgear of traditional PAP therapy, which often leads to poor adherence and continued sleep disruptions," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "TAP Sleep Care's innovative approach changes that equation. By offering minimally invasive oral appliances that can be precision-fit in just 15 minutes, we are providing a highly effective, first-line alternative that patients actually prefer to use."

The collaboration makes myTAP® and myTAP PAP® immediately available to veterans through MellingMedical's federal contracting network, including its:

ECAT - MedSurg: SPE2DE-24-D-0003

FSS - MedSurg: 36F79722D0189

DAPA - MedSurg: SP0200-15-H-0019

This can significantly improve access to effective, patient-preferred treatments for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This arrangement directly supports the recent 2025 VA & DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of OSA, which suggests Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) as first-line therapy for mild to moderate OSA.

The guidelines highlight that OAT can achieve equivalent health outcomes to Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) therapy in certain populations—such as Veterans with PTSD and OSA—while delivering superior adherence rates and higher patient preference for oral appliances over traditional PAP devices. The myTAP is a fully customizable oral appliance, precision-fit for patients in 15 minutes, and is FDA cleared to treat mild to moderate sleep apnea. The myTAP PAP nasal pillow mask is strapless and is known for its comfort, ease of use, and clinical efficacy.

Charles Collins, CEO of Airway Management, added: "We are excited to partner with MellingMedical to reach more patients who need effective OSA treatment. With myTAP, we are seeing immediate treatment results—patients often report noticeable improvements in sleep quality, reduced daytime fatigue, and enhanced daily function from the very first nights of use. The myTAP PAP will be an effective solution for those that can't tolerate straps and cumbersome head gear. This partnership ensures access to life-changing devices quickly and seamlessly through established VA and DoD channels."

The federal healthcare marketplace is the largest integrated medical system in the United States, representing enormous opportunity for innovative companies like TAP Sleep Care, but it is governed by a complex and rapidly evolving procurement framework. Navigating this labyrinth requires managing a web of acquisition regulations, divergent agency requirements, and multiple contract pathways. By partnering with MellingMedical, TAP Sleep Care gains a strategic guide equipped to master these complexities. This alliance compresses the timeline for market entry by relying on MellingMedical's established contract infrastructure and rigorous regulatory navigation, ensuring TAP Sleep Care's state-of-the-art sleep solutions reach federal patients efficiently and compliantly.

In conclusion, Chris Melling said, "This partnership isn't just about adding another device to our schedule; it's about delivering immediate, life-enhancing improvements to the sleep and overall health of America's service members."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About TAP/Airway Management

Airway Management, the innovator behind TAP Sleep Care, is a leader in advanced oral appliances, supported by over 50 independent peer-reviewed studies—more than any other manufacturer—demonstrating proven efficacy in treating sleep-disordered breathing. Our TAP devices provide comfortable, minimally invasive alternatives to CPAP, empowering patients to achieve restful sleep and improved quality of life.

SOURCE MellingMedical