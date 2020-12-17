MellingMedical Further Improves Veteran Access to Care with Contract to Deliver Topcon Medical's KR-1W Corneal Analyzer to Veterans Health Administration

MellingMedical and Topcon sign distribution agreement to further improve access to healthcare for America's veterans. Tweet this

Veterans benefit when state-of-the-art ophthalmic equipment like the KR-1W is used by the VA's trained ophthalmology technicians and VA-credentialed ophthalmologists and optometrists at facilities including Community Based Care Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) and VA Medical Centers.

"We are proud to partner with MellingMedical, a veteran-owned company. Our primary mission with all our devices is accessibility to the technology while enabling surgeons to better care for America's veterans," said John Trefethen, Topcon's Global VP of Marketing & Product Design. "The precision and flexibility our products deliver help these surgeons diagnose and treat eye disease that can reduce patients' visual acuity if left undetected. We're proud to be making a difference for those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 400 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with more than 50 recognized quality manufacturing partners. For more information on MellingMedical's full line of medical/surgical supplies, durable medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, visit www.mellingmedical.com.

ABOUT TOPCON MEDICAL

Topcon is a comprehensive diagnostic device manufacturer within the worldwide eye care community. It introduced the world's first commercial back-of-the-eye Spectral Domain (SD) and multimodal Swept Source (SS)optical coherence tomography (OCT)systems, which have driven innovation in eye care. To develop the most efficient, pragmatic, and state-of-the-art solutions, Topcon formed a new strategic division, Topcon Healthcare Solutions, whose primary objective is to create world-class software solutions for the eye care industry and beyond. The company's products enable the collection and visualization of a wide range of imaging and clinical data while providing quantitative and clinical analysis capabilities. For more information, visit TopconHealthCare.com

