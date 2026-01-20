MellingMedical Partners with Applied Medical to Offer Minimally Invasive Surgical Solutions Throughout the Federal Healthcare System

Advanced surgical technologies to enhance patient outcomes for veterans and active duty personnel

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical today announced a new partnership with Applied Medical, a new generation medical device company known for its innovative, minimally invasive surgical solutions. As part of its partnership, Alexandria-based MellingMedical will leverage its status as an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to bring Applied Medical's advanced technologies to federal healthcare providers serving America's veterans, active duty military personnel, and their families.

"Applied Medical's commitment to improving both the quality and accessibility of healthcare aligns perfectly with our mission," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "Their vertically integrated approach to designing, developing and manufacturing medical devices in the United States ensures federal healthcare providers have ready access to the most innovative technologies available."

Our shared commitment to enhancing clinical outcomes while improving healthcare affordability will make a positive difference for America's service members.

The agreement encompasses Applied Medical's complete portfolio of surgical solutions, including the Voyant® Intelligent Energy system, Kii® Access systems, Alexis® protectors and systems, GelPOINT® access platforms, and Epix® laparoscopic instruments. These technologies support multiple surgical specialties including general, bariatric, cardiac, colorectal, gynecologic, urologic, and vascular procedures.

"We are proud to partner with MellingMedical to expand access to our surgical solutions throughout the federal healthcare system," said Nabil Hilal, group president, Applied Medical. "Our shared commitment to enhancing clinical outcomes while improving healthcare affordability makes this partnership particularly meaningful in making a positive difference for America's service members, veterans, and their families."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit Melling Medical.com.

About Applied Medical

Applied Medical is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance patient outcomes and enable the advancement of minimally invasive surgery. As a new generation medical device company, Applied Medical is committed to having a significant and sustainable impact on healthcare by delivering breakthrough technologies that enhance clinical care and satisfy the pressing economic needs of its customers. As a vertically integrated organization, Applied Medical manufactures its products in-house at its corporate headquarters in Southern California. Applied Medical is proud to provide its products and unique business model to customers in more than 75 countries. To learn more, visit AppliedMedical.com.

