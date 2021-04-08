MellingMedical Signs Distribution Agreement with Optomed

MellingMedical will deliver Optomed's Aurora IQ camera to federal health facilities across the country. Tweet this

Now available in all States and territories, Optomed's FDA-approved fundus camera is a great technology delivering tremendous value with enhanced and flexible workﬂow options combined with quality documentation and seamless connectivity.



The Aurora camera guarantees low cost of acquisition and ownership, small practice footprint and a 2-year full warranty. FDA application has been submitted for Optomed's follow-on integration of artificial intelligence and cloud computing to automatically screen for diabetic retinopathy within seconds – perfect for medical professionals who usually have limited time available for each patient. By focusing on affordability and efficiency, the Aurora IQ represents a real leap forward in retinal screening and eye care.



"The most common cause of vision loss in working-age adults, diabetic retinopathy, is treatable if detected early and our camera is a critical tool in that fight against blindness," said Seppo Kopsala, Optomed's CEO and founder. "With their roots in ophthalmological devices, trustworthy business practices and grasp of federal contracting, MellingMedical was the clear choice for us to put our technology to work for America's veterans."



For more information on MellingMedical's full line of medical/surgical supplies, durable medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, visit www.MellingMedical.com.



About MellingMedical



MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with a diverse array of recognized quality manufacturing partners. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.



About Optomed



Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras and screening software. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence, with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of blinding eye-diseases such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business, Optomed focuses on fundus cameras and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sells its products globally in over 60 countries with various sales channels. The company has an extensive portfolio of 56 international patents protecting the technology. In 2020, Optomed's revenue reached EUR 13 million and at the end of the year the company employed 109 professionals. For more information, please visit www.optomed.com.

SOURCE MellingMedical

