Melting Pot Breaks Records in Q1, Including Unprecedented Valentine's Day Sales and Highest-Ever St. Jude Thanks and Giving® Donation

The iconic fondue franchise's historic start to the year is marked by significant gains in guest satisfaction scores and continued systemwide growth following its Golden Anniversary.

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After marking its 50th anniversary last year, Melting Pot entered 2026 with strong momentum. In the first quarter, the 93-unit fondue franchise saw a major lift around Valentine's Day and recorded its highest-ever donation following its 22nd year participating in St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's annual Thanks and Giving® campaign.

While Valentine's Day is a natural focus for Melting Pot, this year's results were even more impressive. The brand reported a 19% increase in net sales and a 20% increase in guest count year-over-year. A review of Valentine's Day performance over the past decade highlights that 75 restaurants recorded their highest single-day sales, eight restaurants recorded their highest weekly sales, and two restaurants recorded their highest monthly sales around the February holiday.

"The energy felt throughout the entire system this Valentine's Day was remarkable, and it speaks to our staying power as a brand. Melting Pot continues to be the destination of choice for celebrating life's special moments," said CEO John "JC" Crawford. "Seeing dozens of restaurants shattering records is a major win for our franchisees and their teams."

The brand's financial success was matched by a similar rise in guest satisfaction. Melting Pot's Net Promoter Score improved by over 10% year-over-year to reach 65, a benchmark that puts the brand among the top-performing concepts in the hospitality space. Leaders throughout the system have placed an ongoing emphasis on the guest journey and operational strategy, and it's clear it's paying off in guests' perceptions of food quality, staff friendliness, pacing and overall value.

"NPS is one of the most important indicators of guest loyalty, and we've made it a core focus across the brand," said Matthew Zurcher, vice president of franchise and restaurant operations. "Since beginning to track in 2022, we've improved from the low 50s to a 65 over the past year. We've achieved this by partnering closely with our franchisees — celebrating wins, identifying opportunities and providing the tools, training and data needed to continuously elevate the guest experience."

As Melting Pot has focused on its impact on guests, it has not lost sight of efforts beyond the four walls. Last year was the 22nd year the brand participated in St. Jude's Thanks and Giving Campaign, and thanks to the generosity and passion of local operators, team members and guests, Melting Pot donated a record-breaking $1,278,308 to the hospital. Earlier this year, the teams who made it possible celebrated on the annual St. Jude Winners' Trip to Memphis.

"As is always the case, it is a highlight of the year for my wife and me to host our most committed team members at St. Jude Children's Hospital," said Bob Johnston, chairman of the board. "This gives us a chance to thank our team members and allows them to see firsthand the work that they and our customers are supporting. We are grateful to have a community of franchisees that generously supports our fundraising efforts. They make it easy for the guest to be generous through our voucher program, creating a cycle of generosity that pays dividends for the brand in terms of employee engagement and culture building."

This commitment to a culture of service and performance is a powerful springboard for Melting Pot's next phase of expansion. As the brand continues building momentum, it is targeting strategic expansion in Des Moines, Iowa; Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; Boston, Massachusetts and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

"Our Q1 performance is the result of a brand that continues to push forward," Crawford said. "Whether it's unit-level performance or systemwide philanthropic impact, Melting Pot is stronger than ever, and we're incredibly optimistic as we step into our next 50 years of operations."

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 50 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has 93 restaurants in 32 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, spirits and chocolate fondue desserts. Fondue fans can join Melting Pot's Club Fondue for exclusive promotions, special events and advance holiday reservation privileges. The Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc. (TMPRI), headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the franchisor of Melting Pot. For more information, visit www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

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SOURCE Melting Pot