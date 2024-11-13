MELTING POT IS BRINGING A SIGNATURE CHEESE FONDUE TO SAFEWAY STORES IN COLORADO

Just in time for National Fun with Fondue Month and holiday entertaining, Melting Pot at Home makes it easy to be cheesy – no fondue pot needed.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melting Pot, the premier fondue restaurant known for creating unforgettable dining experiences that turn moments into memories, is bringing the craveable fondue experience to homes across Colorado. Melting Pot is introducing a signature cheese fondue Melting Pot Aged Cheddar & Gouda Fondue – to 110 Safeway locations in the Centennial State.

"Melting Pot at Home was launched earlier this year, and while it is available for purchase online, we wanted to give consumers the option to purchase it in-store. It is a privilege to partner with Safeway to share the Melting Pot experience with loyal shoppers," said Bob Johnston, CEO of Melting Pot. "Melting Pot is all about creating shareable moments and now people will have the opportunity to make deliciously memorable moments from the comfort of their home, one dip at a time."

Perfect for National Fun with Fondue Month and holiday entertaining, Melting Pot has made it simple to create fresh cheese fondue, pre-packaged with the right amount of ingredients that pair nicely with dippers found at Safeway like fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, pretzels and more. Simply open the package and warm it up on the stove top, microwave, or slow cooker– no fondue pot needed.

Melting Pot Aged Cheddar & Gouda Fondue features a premium blend of fresh aged English Cheddar and Dutch Gouda and is available for $14.99 with $1.00 off promotion at Safeway. It's part of the Melting Pot at Home Collection, created to meet consumers when and where they want fondue, whether it's dining in restaurant or enjoying fondue at home. The Melting Pot at Home Collection also includes Classic Alpine Cheese Fondue and newly launched chocolate fondues – Cookies & Cream Dark Chocolate, Turtle Milk Chocolate and FondueFetti White Chocolate. All are available online at www.shop.meltingpot.com.

Melting Pot continues to expand its at home product portfolio making the moment for a great night in available when the perfect night out in a Melting Pot restaurant is not possible. For more information or to place an online order, visit https://shop.meltingpot.com. To find your nearest Safeway store, visit https://local.safeway.com/safeway/co.html.

