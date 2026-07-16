MEM Donates to 35 Nonprofits Through Agent-Nominated Giving Campaign

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MEM

Jul 16, 2026, 11:10 ET

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When MEM wanted to give back to the communities where its policyholders live and work, it asked people who know those places best: its independent agent partners. Through its Ignite Your Impact campaign, MEM is donating $26,000 to 35 nonprofit organizations that were nominated by agents appointed by MEM in those states in:

  • Missouri
  • Tennessee
  • Kansas
  • Illinois
  • Arkansas
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"As a mutual insurance company, we're committed to making an impact that goes beyond the policy," Roger Walleck, President and CEO of MEM, said. "Ignite Your Impact allows us to support organizations our agent partners know are making a meaningful difference in their communities."

From the Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois to the Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest, the organizations make an impact in a variety of areas. View a full list of the Ignite Your Impact recipients here.

MEM's community investment program spans the full year through sponsorships, employee matching gifts, charitable contributions and in-kind services. Its corporate impact program focuses on programs that build a skilled workforce, impact health outcomes, and create safety and stability for those in need. In 2025, MEM and its employees supported more than 130 organizations. MEM provides employees with more than 4,400 volunteer hours annually, and more than 70 percent of employees volunteer each year on average

MEM also makes community impact funds available to nonprofit organizations annually and offers a 1:1 charitable match to agents in our Signature Partner Program, extending their own community giving with matching funds from MEM.

About MEM Mutual Insurance Company

MEM Mutual Insurance Company (formerly Missouri Employers Mutual and Previsor) is a regional workers compensation insurance partner. With 200,000 covered lives and decades of experience, we are committed to serving businesses of all sizes with a personalized approach: keeping workplaces safe, strong and productive. Learn more at mem-ins.com.

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