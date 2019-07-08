Member Companies of Builders Insurance Group Rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best

ATLANTA, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best, the leading provider of ratings, news and financial data for the insurance industry worldwide, has affirmed the financial strength rating of "A" (Excellent) with a Stable outlook for all member companies of Builders Insurance Group. This achievement demonstrates Builders' strong financial position and its history of positive fiscal performance.

Factors cited by AM Best for Builders' rating include:

Superior market knowledge and a high policy retention rate.

Builders' loss and loss adjustment expense ratio has been consistently low and has been below the composite mark in each of the last five years.

Underwriting profitability in each of the last five years, leading to consistent surplus growth.

Pre-tax return on revenue, pre-tax return on equity and total return on equity compare favorably to composite marks on a five and 10-year average basis.

Strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

"We are pleased that AM Best has affirmed our "A" rating again this year," said Patrick Mitchell, President & CEO of Builders Insurance Group. "Our focus will remain on maintaining our stability and profitability through careful risk selection and pricing, diversification of our client base, and our continued emphasis on policyholder service."

For more details on this announcement, please read AM Best's complete analysis at http://ratings.ambest.com/CompanyProfile.aspx?ambnum=18563&URATINGID=2569590&MCToken=13710712113110411296212311122501420415085149&PPP%3d%26AltSrc%3d4%26Portal%3d0%26Ext_Misc%3d%26Ext_User%3d%26ec%3d66761%26Site%3d%26bl%3d0%26AltNum%3d83118563 (registration and login required).

About Builders Insurance Group

More than 21,000 policyholders in residential and light commercial construction, as well as a variety of industries, rely on Builders Insurance Group to protect their most important assets – their people and property. Founded in 1992, the company has evolved into a dynamic, financially secure, and dedicated partner with a philosophy of providing outstanding products, backed by exceptional customer service and easy-to-use technology solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company delivers innovative Workers' Compensation, General Liability, Property, Umbrella, and Builders Risk insurance through independent agents. For more information, please visit our Web site at www.bldrs.com.

SOURCE Builders Insurance Group

Related Links

http://www.bldrs.com

