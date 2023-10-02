Member Turned Owner Opens Her First Blo Blow Dry Bar, Marks Brand's Debut on Bainbridge Island

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts on Bainbridge Island, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on Friday, Oct. 13th on Bainbridge Island, Washington. Located at 275 High School Rd NE Ste C-5, Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $95, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Rachel Dykeman. Originally from Iowa, Dykeman earned her degree in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Iowa and later obtained her MBA from Marquette University. She lives on Bainbridge Island with her husband and two kids. Having felt a strong need for this type of feel-good service in her community, Dykeman looks forward to opening the doors of her first franchise location.

"I have always been passionate about hair, having been a frequent blow dry bar customer for many years, and after some time living on Bainbridge, I realized there could be demand for something like this here locally," said Dykeman. "I've personally appreciated the convenience of blow dry bars, how the overall experience is relaxing, and in some ways therapeutic. Being able to bring this service offering to the fellow residents of Bainbridge is exciting."

To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $50, this offer runs from October 13th-22nd.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists, in addition to Blo-On-The-Go customized mobile hair and makeup delivered on-site for weddings and other special events to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar on Bainbridge Island, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-bainbridge/ or call 206-451-4193.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

