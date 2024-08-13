Members and Leaders of HFSA to be Recognized at the 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting in Atlanta, GA

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) announced the slate of 2024 HFSA Award recipients who will be recognized at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2024, September 27-30 in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Congratulations are in order for this remarkable slate of professionals whose work has undoubtedly transformed the lives of many patients and contributed to the advancement of the field," said James C. Fang, MD, FHFSA, HFSA President. "I speak for the entire HFSA Board of Directors when I say that we can't wait to honor their achievements at the Annual Scientific Meeting."

This year's award winners are as follows:

HFSA Lifetime Achievement Award

Mandeep Mehra, MBBS, MSc, FRCP of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School

The HFSA Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a lifetime body of work by individuals who have made a significant and sustained contribution to the field of heart failure.

Distinguished HFSA Member Award

Corrine Jurgens, PhD, RN, APRN, FHFSA of Boston College's William F. Connell School of Nursing

The Distinguished HFSA Member Award celebrates a member's body of work in the field of heart failure and their work and service to the Heart Failure Society of America.

Distinguished Leadership Award

Biykem Bozkurt, MD, PhD, FHFSA of Baylor College of Medicine

The HFSA Distinguished Leadership Award celebrates a leader in the field of heart failure in the areas of education and mentorship.

Pioneer Award (two winners)

Peter Liu, MD of University of Ottawa Heart Institute

Donna Mancini, MD of Mount Sinai Health System

The HFSA Pioneer Award is given to an innovator and pioneer in the field of heart failure. The Award notes the HFSA member's innovative role in heart failure which helps to set the stage for future generations of heart failure providers.

Nursing Clinical Excellence Leadership Award

Teri Diederich, DNP, APRN-NP, FHFSA of Nebraska Medicine

The HFSA Nursing Clinical Excellence Award recognizes clinical nursing excellence by a registered nurse who works directly with heart failure patients, their families, and other nurses providing HF services.

Nursing Research Leadership Award

Quin Denfeld, PhD, RN, FHFSA of OHSU School of Nursing

The HFSA Nursing Research Leadership Award recognizes extraordinary achievement and excellence in nursing that improves outcomes of patients with heart failure.

Outstanding Heart Failure Care Team Award (two winners)

Center for Advanced Heart Failure and Mechanical Circulatory Support Team at Rochester Regional Health

Heart Failure & Transplant Team at Intermountain Medical Center

The Outstanding Heart Failure Care Team Award celebrates the accomplishments of a heart failure care team, collectively.

