Membrane Filtration Market worth $22.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Membrane Filtration Market is estimated at USD 16.1 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Developing, as well as developed economies in countries such as the UK, India, China, and the US are regulating packaged drinking water, thereby focusing on utilization of membrane filtration technology. Plus, the growing alcoholic beverage consumption in developing countries could act as a driving factor for the membrane filtration market growth, as distilling alcohol uses reverse osmosis.

Ultrafiltration and microfiltration find the majority of dairy and beverage concentrates applications.

Dairy industry incorporates majorly all kinds of filtration technologies such as MF, NF, UF, and RO. Microfiltration is incorporated to lower the bacteria and fat elimination in whey and milk along with protein and casein standardization. Microfiltration has proven to be highly effective in eliminating contaminants and substances that cause haze in juice products. Therefore, UF membranes are widely used in the juice industry for clarification, concentration, and de-acidification of juices and is expected to continue its demand in the next couple of years.

Stringent food safety regulations are driving the Europe membrane filtration market.

Europe is the third-largest region in the global membrane filtration market and is majorly inspired by the growing demand for membrane filtration equipment from dairy, functional food, and nutraceutical industries. Europe has major dairy producing countries such as Spain, Italy, UK, and Germany. Growing awareness among European consumers about the quality of food products and the ingredients included in their diets. Additionally, an increase in the consumption of fortified, low-salt and low-fat food; and of food with more health advantages is one of the key factors driving the demand for functional food products in the region. Manufacturers of these products use high-end technologies including membrane filtration that is expected to upscale the demand for membrane filtration technology in the upcoming years.

Easy to use feature of ceramic membranes has gained traction from the food and beverage processing industry.

Ceramic membrane provides different benefits such as high abrasion resistance, fluxes, durability, and bacteria resistance, owing to this the ceramic membrane segment is projected to be presented with attractive opportunities in the future. Moreover, because of characteristics such as exceptionally high chemical and physical stability, effective separation, and long lifespan, it has been observed that water processing, as well as food processing industries prefers membranes with ceramic material, which eventually anticipated to strengthen membrane filtration market growth.

The key players in this market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Dupont (USA), Suez (US), Pall Corporation (US), 3M (US), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Veolia (France), Prominent (Germany), Pentair (US), SPX Flow (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Donaldson Company, INC (US), and Mann+Hummel (Germany). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

