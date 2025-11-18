Membrane Unveils Revolutionary AI Product Suite for Self-Integrating Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Membrane (formerly Integration App) today announced the launch of a comprehensive AI product suite designed to revolutionize how companies build and maintain product integrations. The company's vision: enabling self-integrating software where any product can automatically understand and work with any other product.

"We're entering an era where software can integrate itself automatically, eliminating the need for traditional iPaaS or unified API solutions," said Daniil Bratchenko, Founder and CEO of Membrane. "The future isn't just about generating production-ready integration code—it's about having proprietary context about how APIs and MCPs work in real-time. We're building technology that allows every SaaS and AI product to understand and work with any other product, securely and autonomously."

Introducing the Membrane AI Suite

The company released three products that shift integration development from developers to AI:

Membrane Agent - An AI that builds integrations for one or multiple apps simultaneously from natural language prompts, automatically selecting correct API calls, field mappings, and data structures

Membrane Engine - Production-ready infrastructure containing actions, events/webhooks, flows, data collections, unified API models, and schemas with built-in self-healing capabilities

Membrane Packages - Self-contained, version-controlled integration code that developers own and can deploy directly in their IDE, ensuring no vendor lock-in

The platform delivers four key benefits: 5-minute deployments from prompt to production, 50x cost reduction by eliminating engineering overhead, automated maintenance through agentic capabilities, and unlimited scale for building hundreds of integrations with any app that has an API.

This AI-first approach has already attracted over 100 B2B SaaS companies including Constant Contact, PandaDoc, and Dialpad. The platform integrates with modern workflows through Claude Code, Cursor, and Windsurf support, while MCP-compatibility and self-hosted options ensure developers retain full control.

"Describe what you need, watch integrations build, test and maintain themselves," said Bratchenko. "This is our starting point towards self-integrations for businesses."

The Membrane suite is available immediately with a free trial or demo at getmembrane.com .

About Membrane

Membrane (formerly Integration App) is pioneering AI for product integrations under serial entrepreneur Daniil Bratchenko's leadership.

With $10 million in funding to date from IA Ventures, Crew Capital, Cortical Ventures, Seedcamp and founders of DataRobot and UiPath, Membrane is positioned to revolutionize the integration landscape.

For more information, visit getmembrane.com

