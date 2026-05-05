Memoir Explores Mental Health, Resilience and Breaking Stigmas in New Book

"Why Me?" shares one woman's journey through bipolar diagnosis and transformation, offering hope and practical insights

CHESHIRE, England, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella V. Furlong recounts her personal journey through mental illness, resilience and self-discovery in her debut memoir, "Why Me? ...and Other Frequently Asked Questions." Drawing from her own life, Furlong reflects on growing up in post-war Britain, navigating poverty and trauma and being sectioned multiple times under the Mental Health Act. Throughout her story, the book offers candid exploration of mental health challenges while encouraging readers to reconsider stigmas and the narratives surrounding diagnosis and recovery.

“Why Me? ...and Other Frequently Asked Questions” By Stella V. Furlong MA with Monica W Furlong MD MbChB

In "Why Me?", Furlong combines personal storytelling with practical insight, offering readers both an intimate account of her experiences and tools that supported her transformation. The book addresses topics including medication, mindfulness, diet, exercise, education, meditation and social connection, while presenting a perspective that encourages individuals to take an active role in their well-being.

"My hope is that his book reaches those who may feel they don't have a voice," Furlong said. "I want readers to see that it is possible to move beyond labels and stigma, and to find new ways of understanding themselves and their lives."

The book is written for a wide range of readers, including individuals living with bipolar disorder, their friends and family members and mental health professionals seeking greater insight into lived experiences. It also aims to reach the public to raise awareness and foster more open conversations around mental health.

"You are not defined by a diagnosis," Furlong said. "There are ways to live a fulfilling, meaningful life, even after the most difficult experiences. I hope this book offers reassurance, understanding and a sense of possibility."

"Why Me? ...and Other Frequently Asked Questions"

By Stella V. Furlong MA with Monica W Furlong MD MbChB

ISBN: 9798765215128 (softcover); 9798385059591 (electronic)

Available on BalboaPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Stella V. Furlong MA holds a BA (Hons) in social sciences and an MA in poverty relief from Manchester Metropolitan University, along with postgraduate research in criminology at University of York and University of Oxford and a diploma in women's studies from University of Kent. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her 20s, she pursued higher education and is now 76. Raised in post-war Britain in a poor, rural background, she experienced both deprivation and educational opportunity. Her sister and co-author, Monica Furlong, a physician with dual nationality, lives in New Mexico and near Stella in Sandbach. To learn more, please visit www.stellafurlong.com.

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SOURCE Balboa Press