Memora Health and Patient Access Collaborative Partner to Modernize Patient Access Nationwide

Memora Health will be working with PAC members as they look to modernize patient access operations with our next-generation technology platform. Utilizing artificial intelligence, Memora learns from workflows to empower access centers to provide more meaningful patient interactions and better care, ranging across streamlined recalls, notifications, scheduling, and documentation.

"Memora Health is excited to join PAC in shaping the future of patient access at preeminent health systems nationwide," said Manav Sevak, Memora Health's CEO. "For years, PAC has been considered the premier patient access thought leader in the industry. We are excited for the potential that will come from being the inaugural member of their Industry Partner program."

Memora Health's intelligent access solutions allow healthcare organizations to differentiate themselves in their markets, and optimally engage with patients while reducing administrative burden. The platform enables omni-channel, automated communication and documentation, making information easily and proactively accessible when patients need it most. Memora's core platform integrates directly with access platforms and EMR systems, with validated ROI and improvements in clinical outcomes.

About Memora Health:

Memora Health is on a mission to make patient care more accessible, affordable, and always-on. Memora leverages machine learning to build the operating system for modern care delivery: systems to enable clinicians to practice at the top of their licenses, infrastructure for patients to receive the real-time guidance they need to stay healthy, and a platform for healthcare organizations to align incentives around the well-being of their patients. The Memora team puts patients and care teams at the center of all product design, learning from their stories to iteratively improve. Memora Health is based in San Francisco, CA and has a remote-friendly work culture. Learn more at www.memorahealth.com

About Patient Access Collaborative:

The Patient Access Collaborative provides a forum for academic health systems and children's hospitals to identify and disseminate innovative approaches to the timely delivery of convenient patient-centric care in the ambulatory enterprise of our organizations. PAC is fortunate enough to have over 90 institutions as part of their network and believes that the way to create a new experience in the ambulatory space is by Innovation through Collaboration.

