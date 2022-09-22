Memora Health Awarded Patient Engagement Solutions Agreement with Premier, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading clinical program for virtual care delivery and complex care management, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for its patient engagement solutions with Premier, Inc. Effective September 22, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Memora's patient engagement solutions.

"We're thrilled to offer Premier members access to Memora's clinical programs to elevate patient engagement," said Naomi Levinthal, Vice President of Strategy at Memora Health. "Our programs are contributing to the future of technology-driven healthcare and proactively deliver evidence-based pathways to engage and guide patients through complex care journeys, while reducing care team burden and allowing clinicians to practice at the top of their licenses."

Memora offers healthcare systems and other partners a solution to increase patient engagement through its digitized clinical programs which provide 24/7, two-way communications with patients and intelligently triages patient questions and clinical concerns to the appropriate care team members, reducing care team notifications by nearly 40 percent using artificial intelligence. Utilizing deep clinical messaging delivered over text, the programs enable care teams to further engage with patients outside of clinic walls while simultaneously monitoring symptoms and collecting patient reported outcomes on behalf of its health system and payor partners. Patients enrolled in Memora's care programs are achieving a 62 percent increase in treatment adherence and a 74 percent 60-day retention rate.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

