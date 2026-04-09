Memorial Healthcare System Expands Cardiovascular Services With New Home for Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute at Memorial Hospital West

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Healthcare System is expanding access to advanced cardiovascular care with the opening of a redesigned home for the Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute (MCVI) at Memorial Hospital West, creating a centralized, patient-focused destination for comprehensive heart and vascular services.

MCVI at West ribbon cutting with Memorial staff and members of the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners

The new MCVI space represents a $15.59 million investment in cardiovascular care and includes approximately 20,000 square feet of clinical space that will address growing demand on the west side of Broward County, where the need for cardiovascular services was expected to outpace existing capacity. Previously located in office space within the hospital's adjoining medical office building, MCVI services are now moving into a dedicated standalone facility on Memorial Hospital West's campus that is designed to bring multiple specialties and services together in one convenient location.

"At the center of this expansion is a commitment to the community and enhancing patient access," said Dr. Ralph Levy, Chief of Adult Cardiology Medical Services at Memorial Healthcare System. "As demand for cardiovascular services continues to grow, having the right space and infrastructure is critical. This new environment allows us to care for more patients in a way that is more coordinated, more efficient and more convenient for those we serve."

The building has been fully reimagined and redesigned to support the growing needs of the cardiovascular program. The result is a modern, integrated environment where patients can access physician visits, imaging, diagnostic testing and treatment in one location.

A key feature of the expansion is the addition of a dedicated outpatient cardiac CT imaging service, anchored by a Siemens Alpha 256-slice cardiac CT scanner. This next-generation system uses photon-counting CT, a breakthrough advancement that provides significantly higher image resolution and improved diagnostic precision compared with conventional CT technology.

With this addition, Memorial Healthcare System will be the first and only in Broward County to offer this advanced cardiac CT technology and the first in South Florida to provide a photon-counting CT scanner dedicated exclusively to cardiac imaging.

"This technology allows us to make better decisions earlier," said Dr. Levy. "Instead of sending patients directly to invasive procedures, we can use advanced imaging to guide care, potentially enhancing outcomes and reducing unnecessary interventions."

The redesigned MCVI space significantly expands capacity and enhances care delivery through:

Expanded access to care , with exam rooms increasing from 17 to 29, allowing more patients to be seen each day and reducing delays in scheduling.

, with exam rooms increasing from 17 to 29, allowing more patients to be seen each day and reducing delays in scheduling. Greater provider capacity , with physician and staff space doubling from 12 to 24 offices to support continued program growth.

, with physician and staff space doubling from 12 to 24 offices to support continued program growth. Enhanced diagnostic capabilities , with stress echocardiography labs increasing from two to seven, along with the addition of three stress labs.

, with stress echocardiography labs increasing from two to seven, along with the addition of three stress labs. New treatment capabilities , including three infusion bays to support advanced therapies not previously available in this setting.

, including three infusion bays to support advanced therapies not previously available in this setting. Improved patient convenience , with on-site lab services, pharmacy support and expanded registration areas designed to streamline the patient experience.

, with on-site lab services, pharmacy support and expanded registration areas designed to streamline the patient experience. More efficient patient flow, with check-in registration capacity increasing from four to seven stations to reduce wait times and improve throughput.

In addition to advanced cardiac CT imaging and diagnostics, the expanded MCVI space supports a broad range of cardiovascular services, including advanced heart failure management, echocardiography, nuclear stress and metabolic stress testing, nuclear SPECT imaging, infusion therapy and other outpatient cardiac procedures.

The new space also strengthens Memorial's role in physician training and workforce development. It accommodates a growing cardiology fellowship program, providing fellows with access to advanced technology and expanded opportunities for hands-on training.

"This expansion allows us to deliver the latest cardiovascular care close to home for those living in western Broward County," said Shane Strum, Interim CEO of Memorial Healthcare System. "By expanding our capabilities west, while investing in advanced technology and training, Memorial's cardiovascular program continues to grow to meet the needs of our community."

The enhanced MCVI space at Memorial Hospital West expands Memorial Healthcare System's delivery of advanced cardiovascular care closer to home, giving patients greater access to specialized services in one convenient location. The new space, located at 801 N. Flamingo Road in Pembroke Pines, will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 31.

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook , X, Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System