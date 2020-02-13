MemorialCare Acquires Irvine Family Practice Medical Group

In addition to the medical group's board-certified family and internal medicine physicians, nurses and other clinicians and support staff caring for all ages—from children through older adults—the newly named MemorialCare Medical Group offers the convenience of an onsite Urgent Care Center. Open every day from 8am to 9pm, MemorialCare Medical Group Urgent Care Center (formerly Irvine Walk-In) treats patients with a variety of medical issues, supplementing the family medicine weekday practice with extended hours and laboratory and X-ray services.

"We are proud to expand our family of providers to deliver even more of the high quality, comprehensive care MemorialCare is known for," says Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D., president & CEO, MemorialCare, a national pioneer and innovator in evidence based, best practice, value-based healthcare. "The strength of our partnership with these 10 outstanding Irvine physicians and their exceptional team is rooted in our shared values and passionate commitment to superior quality and exceptional service."

"It is exciting to be part of the nationally recognized MemorialCare with adult and children's hospitals, over 200 community-based surgery, medical imaging, urgent care, breast health, dialysis and health centers—many close to our Irvine practice," says Antoine Mourra, M.D., an Irvine Family Practice Medical Group founder. "By joining MemorialCare Medical Group, we're able to contract with more health plans, making them available to patients. All this presents unparalleled opportunities for future growth and additional patient services."

"We are thrilled Irvine Family Practice Medical Group chose to join MemorialCare Medical Group," adds Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO, MemorialCare Medical Foundation which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. "The physicians will continue their 35-year history of providing quality, compassionate care to the Irvine community."

For decades, MemorialCare has offered a broad ranging, pluralistic approach to physicians seeking a variety of partnership options and choosing to align with the health system, its hospitals and many community outpatient facilities. The 2,700 physicians aligned with MemorialCare are afforded a number of opportunities, such as maintaining independent practices or working in medical groups or Independent Practice Associations like Greater Newport Physicians. An increasing number of physicians—including Irvine Family Practice Medical Group—choose employment-type affiliation that works best for them.

For more information on MemorialCare Medical Group Irvine Health Center, visit memorialcare.org/IrvineFM. For an appointment, call 949 552-4584.

MemorialCare Medical Group includes 1,700 physicians specializing in internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, specific specialties, surgery and urgent care. Caring for patients of all ages throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties, MemorialCare Medical Group is continually honored among California's Top Performing Medical Groups by Integrated Healthcare Association in its Patient Assessment Survey, ranking in the 98th percentile and top three in California and consecutively named among Orange County Register Best of Orange County-Medical Groups and Top Workplaces. Visit memorialcare.org/medicalgroup.

MemorialCare, listed among the nation's Best Health Systems and Best Workplaces, has more than 200 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group, Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program, Seaside Health Plan and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Visit memorialcare.org.

