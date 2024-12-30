MemorialCare Health System Honored for Digital Excellence as a 2024 Digital Health Most Wired Survey Recipient

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. , Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) announced the results of the highly anticipated Digital Health Most Wired Survey for the 2024 data collection period. MemorialCare Health System received Level 9 & 8 achievements for the acute and ambulatory survey selection.

In an era of increasing cybersecurity threats, evolving care models, staffing shortages, and budget constraints, healthcare organizations face growing urgency to revolutionize care delivery through technology. Cybersecurity has become a cornerstone of digital health strategies, ensuring patient data is protected while enabling seamless care coordination. CHIME anticipates that advancements in digital health — facilitated by secure platforms, artificial intelligence, and fully interoperable data — will continue to transform the healthcare landscape over the next 30 years. A strategic roadmap will be essential to navigating these profound changes.

"This recognition highlights our team's dedication and our ongoing investment in innovative technology to enhance patient care and strengthen cybersecurity," said Steven Beal, chief information officer, MemorialCare. "By implementing forward-thinking solutions across our medical campuses, we've improved operational efficiency and delivered better patient outcomes. Looking ahead, we're committed to advancing our digital health capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our community."

The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program serves as a comprehensive "Digital Health Check-up" for healthcare organizations globally. As success in digital health increasingly influences patient care quality, the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reshape healthcare for the future. This achievement extends beyond information technology, symbolizing a collective organizational commitment to enhancing healthcare through advanced digital health strategies.

"We are proud to recognize MemorialCare's exceptional dedication to digital health excellence," said CHIME President and CEO, Russ Branzell. "Their performance in the industry inspires other organizations by example to help provide patients around the world with better care."

Among the almost 48,000 facilities represented, MemorialCare Health System distinguished itself by ranking above peers in critical categories such as analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The survey evaluates the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies across healthcare organizations, from early-stage adopters to industry leaders.

"To aid future planning, we have designed the Digital Health Most Wired program to provide insights into best practices, HIT adoption patterns, and digital health market trends," said Branzell.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery system with 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals – and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 3,000 members in 58 countries plus two U.S. territories and over 190 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org .

SOURCE MemorialCare