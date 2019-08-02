MemorialCare Hospitals Rank Among California's Best in U.S. News & World Report's Listings of Best Hospitals

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions and common elective procedures. Scores are based on several factors, including outcomes, patient safety and patient experience. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

"These achievements are a testament to the dedication and teamwork of our 15,000 employees, physicians and volunteers who continually strive to deliver advanced, high quality health services for Southern Californians," says Barry Arbuckle, PhD, President and CEO, MemorialCare.

Long Beach Medical Center has appeared on many "Best Hospitals" lists in numerous clinical categories since U.S. News & World Report and other rankings began. This year, it received "high-performance" rankings for Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Heart Failure, Heart Bypass Surgery, Orthopedics. Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Colon Cancer Surgery, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Urology and Nephrology. It ranked among the Top 6 Hospitals in Los Angeles County. Top 9 in Los Angeles and Orange counties, Top 15 in California and the highest ranking in the Greater Long Beach region.

"These continued awards and recognition demonstrate that we never lose sight of the needs of our patients while consistently achieving high levels of excellence," says John Bishop, CEO, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "We take enormous pride in these remarkable accomplishments."

Saddleback Medical Center received a U.S. News & World Report national ranking of #45 for Best U.S. Orthopedics Hospitals and "high-performance" rankings for Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Geriatrics, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery and Urology. It ranked among the Top 4 Hospitals in Orange County, Top 12 in Los Angeles and Orange counties and Top 22 in California. Saddleback Medical Center has also been named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals and consecutively voted among Orange County's Best Hospitals by readers of the Orange County Register.

Orange Coast Medical Center—consistently voted by Orange County Register readers as a Best Orange County Hospital and ranked #1 hospital in 2017 and 2018—received a large number of U.S. News & World Report "high-performance" rankings, including for Orthopedics, Geriatrics, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Colon Cancer Surgery, Knee Replacement, Urology and Nephrology. The hospital has also been widely recognized for its commitment to patient quality and safety by achieving several top "A" grades in The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Scores, considered the gold standard measure for hospital safety.

"We're thrilled to be repeatedly recognized for the exceptional, compassionate care that continues to make a difference in the lives of those who live and work in our local communities," says Marcia Manker, CEO, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

