MemorialCare Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers Receive Top National Honors for Hospital Safety

This prestigious national distinction recognizes hospitals for achieving the highest standards in safe patient care and protection. The safety score assigns a letter grade – A, B, C, D or F – to hospitals across the country based on performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, as well as other safe patient care measurements.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade also helps consumers make informed decisions on where to seek the highest-value care. Research shows hospitals with top safety rankings, such as the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, do better in preventing errors.

"We are extremely proud to be awarded an 'A' for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group," says Marcia Manker, CEO of Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers. "This achievement is a direct reflection of all our hospital staffs' unwavering commitment to putting the safety of our patients first."

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent. Results are free to the public.

Given the challenges hospitals across the world have faced with COVID-19, the safety score of an "A" is an impressive accomplishment. This ranking demonstrates a hospital's steadfast and intentional commitment to ensuring the safest practices in all areas of patient care.

"Being recognized with this distinction is an honor," adds Manker. "Our dedication to delivering high quality, safe care has been and will always remain our top priority."

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare, a national leader in value-based care and evidence-based medicine with 225 care locations throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties, is the largest health system headquartered in Orange County. MemorialCare includes top hospitals – Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research, MemorialCare Select Health Plan and numerous convenient outpatient ambulatory surgery, medical imaging, urgent care, breast health, physical therapy, dialysis and primary care and specialty care centers. Accolades include Best Health System, Best Workplaces, Top Performing Medical Groups, Magnet Nursing Excellence for all MemorialCare hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, Best Orthopedic Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals-Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology Center of Excellence, Orange County's first Accredited Geriatric Emergency Department, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups honors from seven Southern California newspapers, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" honors in 31 clinical categories, and Newsweek Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals, Best Hospitals in the World and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

