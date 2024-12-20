MemorialCare Orange County Entities Named on The Orange County Register's 2024 Top Workplaces List

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's Orange County locations, including two hospitals and medical group, were once again named 2024 Top Workplaces by The Orange County Register. This achievement highlights the health system's unwavering commitment to its employees and their role in delivering exceptional care.

The selection of MemorialCare Shared Services, its corporate headquarters, marks the 12th time the health system earned this honor. It is the 14th consecutive year for MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, the seventh consecutive year for MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, and the eighth year for MemorialCare Medical Group. The award is based on feedback from anonymous surveys of tens of thousands of employees in hundreds of businesses throughout Orange County.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace, which reflects the dedication and commitment of our incredible team at MemorialCare," said Barry Arbuckle, President and CEO, MemorialCare. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it is based on feedback from our employees, who are the heart of our organization. Their passion and collaboration allow us to deliver exceptional care and make a positive impact in the communities we serve."

To identify the Top Workplaces, local Orange County organizations with at least 35 employees were invited to participate in an employee survey. The results are based entirely on employee feedback, with organizations earning recognition as Top Workplaces based on their scores. Employers are grouped by size to ensure fair comparisons, and within each group, the highest-scoring organizations are ranked and recognized as Top Workplaces.

Top Workplaces is based on employee feedback results captured by the Energage Workplace Survey. The research-backed engagement survey is driven by the industry's most robust benchmarks built on data from millions of employees at tens of thousands of organizations over the past 18 years.

The Orange County Register published the complete list of Top Workplaces on December 20, 2024. For more information about the Top Workplaces lists, please visit www.topworkplaces.com.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery system with 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals – and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces recognizes organizations that foster exceptional workplace cultures, as measured by employee feedback surveys conducted by Energage. With over 16 years of experience and insights from 27 million surveys, Top Workplaces celebrates companies that prioritize employee engagement and organizational success.

